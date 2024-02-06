Memphis to Host Theatre Camp for Young Stutterers: A Stage for Expression and Understanding

The city of Memphis, Tennessee will spring to life with an exciting convergence of theatre and empathy this March. The Orpheum Theatre's Halloran Centre is set to host a two-day theatre camp for young people who stutter, ages 8 through 18. The event, a heartening initiative by Camp SAY (The Stuttering Association for the Young), is slated to run from March 23rd to 24th and is entirely free of charge.

Camp SAY: A Beacon of Artistic Expression

With registration open until March 15, this unique gathering aims to encourage artistic expression among its participants. The camp's agenda includes activities such as short plays, dances, songs, and more, all managed by both Camp SAY and the Orpheum's educational staff. It is an opportunity for the young attendees to explore their creativity while finding strength and camaraderie in their shared experiences.

Parents' Workshop: A Platform of Understanding and Support

Accompanying the main activities catered to the youths, the camp will also host an optional parent education workshop and support group. This additional feature aims to help parents understand more about stuttering, share their experiences, and connect with others in similar situations. It is a testament to the holistic approach taken by Camp SAY and the Orpheum Theatre in addressing the challenges faced by these young individuals and their families.

Essentials and Registration

Each attending camper will receive a complimentary T-shirt, and the camp will provide all necessary supplies, in addition to breakfast and lunch each day. Interested parties can register for the camp online at the Orpheum Theatre's website. For further inquiries, individuals are encouraged to contact Lena Wallace Black at 901-529-4247.