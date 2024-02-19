Memphis Church’s Soup Days Event Warms Hearts, Supports Foster Youth Transition

In the heart of Memphis, a tradition spanning six decades serves not just warmth in a bowl but hope for a brighter future. The Church of the Holy Cross has turned its Lent and Advent Soup Days into a lifeline for young adults aging out of the foster care system. This year, in collaboration with 35 local restaurants, the event marks a significant milestone, supporting nearly 500 young adults through the Lifeset program at Youth Villages.

A Tradition of Giving Back

Every year, as Lent and Advent seasons beckon, the downtown area of Memphis buzzes with anticipation. Locals and visitors alike flock to the Church of the Holy Cross, located where Cotton meets Texas Avenue, to partake in a decades-old tradition. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on selected dates, volunteers serve up homemade Beef Vegetable Soup, a variety of desserts, and more for a modest $7. The recipes, boasting flavors like Southern Pecan Praline, Chocolate Pies, and the exotic Orange Fluff and Pina Colada Cakes, draw crowds for more than just their taste. They come for the warmth of a community united for a cause: supporting those in need.

More Than Just a Meal

The Soup Days event transcends the act of eating. It embodies the spirit of communal support and outreach. The Episcopal Church Women, the driving force behind this initiative, dedicate proceeds to their outreach missions, including Hope House. But it doesn’t stop there. This year, the event is focusing on aiding young adults transitioning out of the foster care system via the Lifeset program. The collaboration with local eateries not only enhances the menu but also amplifies the impact, making a tangible difference in the lives of close to 500 young adults in Memphis. It’s a testament to the power of collective effort and the inherent goodness within the community.

A Welcoming Table for All

The doors of the Church of the Holy Cross open wide, inviting everyone, including the homeless, to share in the bounty. The no-cost lunch option for those without means underscores the event's ethos: no one is turned away. It's a sanctuary of sorts, where the only currency required is humanity. As volunteers ladle soup and slice pies, they serve up reminders of empathy and kindness, ingredients as crucial as any listed in their recipes. This inclusivity and sense of belonging are what have sustained and expanded the event's reach over its 35-year history.

As the Soup Days tradition at the Church of the Holy Cross continues to evolve, its essence remains unchanged. It's a beacon of hope, a gathering that nourishes not just the body but the soul. Through the simple act of sharing a meal, the event fosters a sense of community and support for those at the crossroads of adulthood, ensuring no young adult is left to face the future alone. In Memphis, a bowl of soup symbolizes much more than sustenance; it represents a community's enduring commitment to uplifting its most vulnerable members, one spoonful at a time.