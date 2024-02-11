Memphis' ARTSmemphis: A Week-Long Artistic Extravaganza

Memphis Embraces Creative Harmony: A Week-Long Celebration of Artistic Expression

In an exuberant display of creativity, Memphis is set to host a week-long celebration of art and culture, titled ARTSmemphis, from February 13 to 16, 2024. This vibrant city will pulse with the rhythm of artistic expression, as diverse events showcase visual arts, music, literature, and theater. The festivities will unfold across various iconic venues, including the Dixon Gallery & Gardens and the Orpheum Theatre.

A Symphony of Artistic Expression

One of the highlights of ARTSmemphis is the 'Zaire Love: Ghetto Girls Deserve Good Things' exhibit at the Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery. This captivating visual arts display will explore the profound influence of carefree expressive style and culture on contemporary society. Simultaneously, the 'Symphony ReDefined: MYSP Benefit Concert' will support the Memphis Youth Symphony Program at the Orpheum Theatre. This unique blend of live entertainment, food, and a silent auction will not only delight attendees but also contribute to the nurturing of young musical talent.

Words, Wine, and Whimsical Creativity

Literature enthusiasts can look forward to the 'Wine Down with Words: A Literary Artist Forum,' hosted by the Memphis Black Arts Alliance. This event will offer invaluable insights into the writing and publishing processes of both aspiring and accomplished screenwriters, playwrights, and authors. For those seeking a more hands-on experience, the 'Arrow Creative Art Club' will provide an opportunity to decorate terracotta pots with acrylic paint and gold foil.

Theatre: A Stage for Dialogue and Debate

Theatre lovers will be enthralled by the boundary-pushing satirical production 'The Squirrels,' which will examine wealth inequality at Theatre Works. This thought-provoking performance promises to spark dialogue and debate among its audience.

The week-long celebration will also feature the reopening of the old 'Colored Entrance' at the Orpheum Theatre as part of The Balcony Project. This historical landmark aims to educate the public about its past. Additionally, LoneTree Live, a Memphis production company, will host performances every weekend from February 16 to March 3 at the Evergreen Theatre.

Stax Music Academy will present 'STAX Meets MOTOWN' for Black History Month, a soulful event that will pay tribute to the rich heritage of these iconic music labels. Furthermore, Playhouse on the Square will host auditions seeking actors, production personnel, and producers from across the country. Memphis University School will also propose a new Arts & Sciences Building and an Indoor Practice Facility for the February 21st Board of Adjustment hearing.

As ARTSmemphis unfolds, it promises to be a week of artistic exploration and discovery, showcasing the city's rich cultural tapestry. The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, with its operating hours from 10 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Friday, extended hours till 8 pm on third Thursdays, and weekend hours from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturdays and 1 pm to 5 pm on Sundays, will serve as a central hub for this vibrant celebration. For more information on specific events, please visit the ARTSmemphis website.

Memphis: A City United in Creative Harmony

As the week-long celebration of artistry concludes, Memphis will have successfully showcased its diverse cultural landscape. From the thought-provoking 'Zaire Love: Ghetto Girls Deserve Good Things' exhibit to the soulful tunes of 'STAX Meets MOTOWN,' ARTSmemphis has underscored the city's commitment to fostering creativity and nurturing talent. The Orpheum Theatre's reopening of its old 'Colored Entrance' and the Memphis University School's proposed Arts & Sciences Building further emphasize the city's dedication to preserving its heritage and investing in its future.

ARTSmemphis, with its blend of visual arts, music, literature, and theater, has provided a platform for dialogue, debate, and discovery. It has reminded us that art transcends boundaries, unites communities, and serves as a powerful medium for expression and transformation. As the city bids farewell to this vibrant celebration, it carries forward a renewed spirit of creative harmony.