Lifestyle

Melissa Andre Tackles Wedding Gift Etiquette in Viral TikTok Video

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Melissa Andre Tackles Wedding Gift Etiquette in Viral TikTok Video

In response to a query about wedding gift expenditures, Los Angeles-based wedding planner, Melissa Andre, recently drew the internet’s attention with a viral TikTok video. Andre’s video, which has caught the eye of over 519,000 viewers, offers a fresh perspective on wedding gift etiquette, underscoring that gift-giving should align with the giver’s financial situation and their relationship with the couple.

Understanding the ‘Gift’ in Wedding Gifts

Andre brought attention to the fact that the average wedding gift in the United States is approximately $100. However, she strongly emphasized that guests should not be burdened with the expectation to contribute towards the couple’s wedding expenses. The professional wedding planner dismissed the idea of couples relying on gift money to offset their honeymoon costs or settle vendor bills, advocating instead for couples to plan weddings within their means.

A Debate Ignited

The discussion sparked by Andre’s video spilled over into the comments section of her TikTok post, where internet users shared varied views on wedding gift etiquette. Some brought up the practice of ‘covering a plate,’ a tradition where guests aim to give a gift equivalent to the cost of their attendance at the wedding. Others debated the propriety of asking for monetary gifts outright. This conversation underscores the myriad opinions surrounding wedding gift giving and the lack of a universally accepted norm.

Waiting for Further Comment

The Daily Dot has reached out to Melissa Andre to delve deeper into her views on this topic. As we await her response, the discussion around wedding gift etiquette continues to evolve, reflecting the diverse perspectives and financial realities of those involved in the celebration of marriage.

Lifestyle Society United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

