Melbourne Heiress Bella Geminder Engaged to Jose Falk

Bella Geminder, the 25-year-old Melbourne heiress and granddaughter of the late entrepreneur Richard Pratt, has announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend, Jose Falk. The news was revealed through a series of romantic holiday photos posted on Instagram, which included images of the couple in a snowy setting and Bella showcasing her impressive diamond engagement ring.

A Well-Known Family

Bella is part of a prominent family, with her mother, Fiona, the owner of the cardboard company Visy, and having a net worth of approximately $3.4 billion. Her father, Raphael, also boasts considerable wealth, with a 40 percent stake in the plastics manufacturer Pact. The family is well-known in Melbourne society, with the late Richard Pratt being a significant figure until his passing in 2009.

Bella's Diverse Career

Bella Geminder has a varied career, with a history in modeling and as an Australian Grand Prix ambassador. In 2020, she launched a non-toxic toothpaste brand, further diversifying her portfolio. Her sister, Georgia, recently tied the knot in a lavish society wedding in October 2022 to investment director Matthew Danos, which was celebrated in the Pratt family mansion in Kew.

Celebrations and Congratulatory Messages

Bella's engagement announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and family, including notable figures. The couple is yet to announce any details about their upcoming wedding, but given the family's reputation for hosting grand events, it is expected to be a spectacular affair.