Meghan Markle's ‘Sussex Shop’: See Full List of 115 Items She's ‘Set to Sell’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has recently announced the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, venturing into a diverse range of products including dog shampoo, chicken feed, yoga bolsters, and more. This eclectic mix, emphasizing the Duchess's multifaceted interests, marks a significant step as she and Prince Harry continue to forge an independent path in Hollywood. Furthermore, Meghan's initiative aligns with the unveiling of a cookery show on Netflix, broadening her influence beyond traditional royal engagements.

Expanding the Sussex Brand

The announcement of American Riviera Orchard not only highlights Meghan's entrepreneurial spirit but also showcases a broad spectrum of products that resonate with her personal passions. From home and kitchenware to skincare, stationary, and pet products, the brand promises to cater to a wide audience. The strategic expansion into various product lines, coupled with a trademark application for the company's logo, underscores the meticulous planning behind this venture. Moreover, the choice of Montecito as the brand's base further cements the Sussexes' commitment to their new community.

Marketing Strategy and Product Line

The brand's marketing efforts have been robust, with a vintage-style advertisement featuring Meghan herself, cooking and arranging flowers, shared on the brand's Instagram account. This personal touch is expected to resonate with the audience, creating a direct connection between the Duchess and her customer base. The vast array of products, from lavender sachets to yoga blankets, reflects a holistic approach to lifestyle branding, aiming to be a one-stop-shop for consumers seeking quality and sustainability.

The full list of trademark application products for American Riviera Orchard

Fragrance sachets

Lavender Sachets

Non-medicated skin care preparations

Bath and shower gels and salts...non-mediated hair preparations

Bath soap

Bar soap

Non-medicated hand soaps

Body creams

Bath oil

Body lotions

Cosmetics [and] Body Oil.

Scented oils

Air fragrance reed diffusers

Fragrances

Room fragrances

Incense

Non-medicated, non-veterinary grooming preparations in the nature of pet shampoo and conditioner

Candles

Household linen

Ben spreads

Bed blankets

Pillow cases

Bed sheets

Bed skirts

Throws

Bath linen

Interior decoration fabrics

Picnic blankets

Table linen of fabric or textile

Coasters of textile

Textile tablecloths

Curtains

Kitchen towels

Kitchen linens

Woven fabrics

Gift wrap of textile or fabric

Knitted fabrics

Textile wall hangings

Felt and non-woven textile fabrics

Beach towels

Beach blankets

Aprons

Scarves

Stationary sets

Letter openers

Blank note cards

Envelopes

Printed note cards

Printed holiday cards

Printed greeting cards

Printed place cards

Printed announcement cards

Printed invitations

Printed recipe cards

Embossers for paper stationary

Seals

Impression stamps

Blank journals

Blank paper notebooks

Personalised writing journals

Printed guest books

Stationary-type portfolios

Paper tape

Printed day planners

Printed calendars

Printed desk top planners

Printed diaries

Personal organisers

Printed address books

Paper party decorations

Party ornaments of paper

Printed decorative paper

Gift bags

Wrapping paper

Gift wrappings ribbons of paper

Gift boxes

Paper gift tags

Gift wrap of fabric or textile

Cocktail napkins

Calligraphy pens

Writing instruments

Desktop organisers

Letter trays

Event albums

Photo albums

Printed cookbooks and recipe books

Decorative cords

Ribbons of textile materials

Ornamental bowls of textile for decoration

Beads for crafting

Floor mats

Meditation mats

Decorative wall hangings

Bath mats

Wall coverings of textile

Wallpaper

Yoga bolsters

Meditation cushions

Yoga blankets

Meditation blankets

Yoga straps

String bags for shopping

Tote bags

Leashes for pets

Collars for pets

Beach umbrellas

Wine carrying cases

Wine bags with handles for carrying or holding wine

Pillows

Outdoor furitnure

Household decor made primarily of textiles

Drawer organisers

Pillows for household pets

Beds for household pets

Picture frames