Meghan Markle's ‘Sussex Shop’: See Full List of 115 Items She's ‘Set to Sell’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has recently announced the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, venturing into a diverse range of products including dog shampoo, chicken feed, yoga bolsters, and more. This eclectic mix, emphasizing the Duchess's multifaceted interests, marks a significant step as she and Prince Harry continue to forge an independent path in Hollywood. Furthermore, Meghan's initiative aligns with the unveiling of a cookery show on Netflix, broadening her influence beyond traditional royal engagements.
Expanding the Sussex Brand
The announcement of American Riviera Orchard not only highlights Meghan's entrepreneurial spirit but also showcases a broad spectrum of products that resonate with her personal passions. From home and kitchenware to skincare, stationary, and pet products, the brand promises to cater to a wide audience. The strategic expansion into various product lines, coupled with a trademark application for the company's logo, underscores the meticulous planning behind this venture. Moreover, the choice of Montecito as the brand's base further cements the Sussexes' commitment to their new community.
Marketing Strategy and Product Line
The brand's marketing efforts have been robust, with a vintage-style advertisement featuring Meghan herself, cooking and arranging flowers, shared on the brand's Instagram account. This personal touch is expected to resonate with the audience, creating a direct connection between the Duchess and her customer base. The vast array of products, from lavender sachets to yoga blankets, reflects a holistic approach to lifestyle branding, aiming to be a one-stop-shop for consumers seeking quality and sustainability.
