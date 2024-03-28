Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand Critiqued as 'Fraud' Amid Hollywood Sustainability Doubts

Meghan Markle's recent unveiling of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has stirred both anticipation and controversy. Marked by an Instagram video that showcased her culinary talents, the brand covers an expansive array of goods, from jams to recipe books, aligning with her upcoming Netflix cookery show. However, the brand's authenticity and long-term viability have been questioned by US host Megyn Kelly and royal experts alike, casting shadows on the Sussexes' Hollywood ambitions.

Megyn Kelly's Skepticism and Royal Expert Warnings

Megyn Kelly, known for her no-holds-barred commentary, outright dismissed Markle's new venture as a 'fraud' on the Paul Murray Live show, questioning Meghan's qualifications and the genuineness of her brand. Her skepticism underscores a broader concern regarding the Sussexes' ability to maintain their celebrity status in Hollywood, a sentiment echoed by royal expert Richard Kay. Kay highlighted the ephemeral nature of American celebrity culture and cautioned that without evolving narratives, Harry and Meghan might find themselves sidelined.

Hollywood's Fickle Fame and the Sussexes' Strategy

Since relocating to California in 2020, Harry and Meghan have embarked on numerous projects with high-profile platforms like Netflix and Spotify. Their Hollywood journey, however, is fraught with challenges, notably the risk of becoming 'one-trick ponies'. The couple's titles and royal backstory have granted them an initial advantage, but sustaining interest requires continuous reinvention and diversification of their brand stories. Critics argue that Meghan's lifestyle brand, while a step in this direction, may not be enough to cement their place in the fast-paced American entertainment industry.