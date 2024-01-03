en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Meghan Markle: Weathering Challenges, Remaining Influential

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
Meghan Markle: Weathering Challenges, Remaining Influential

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been facing numerous challenges in her pursuit of lucrative deals and brand endorsements, with high-end brands reportedly being cautious about their association with her. Despite these setbacks, Meghan continues to be a prominent figure in the public eye, further reinforced by her prominent status on The Harry Walker Agency’s booking page, a division of WME. The agency’s page paints her as a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and a global role model.

Challenges in Business Ventures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have encountered hurdles in their business ventures, including their foundation, Archewell, and their partnerships with streaming platforms, Netflix and Spotify. PR expert Mark Borkowski suggests that Meghan’s public appearances are strategic, serving as a platform for potential casting opportunities and bookings. However, the content produced by the couple has been met with skepticism regarding its perceived value, leading to limited success.

Meghan’s Continued Influence Despite Challenges

Despite these challenges and the blow to her popularity following the Netflix series documenting Megxit and an unwelcome car chase incident in New York, Meghan continues to be featured as an exclusive client on The Harry Walker Agency’s website. The agency emphasizes her advocacy work and portrays her as a feminist, human rights champion, and a global role model. Meghan is consistently recognized for her efforts in advocating for women and girls through her humanitarian and business initiatives, with her influence echoed by her inclusion in prestigious lists such as TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue 25.

Meghan’s Advocacy Work and Community Contributions

During a royal tour of South Africa, Meghan spoke out against gender-based violence and visited Justice Desk, a human rights group assisting girls who have been victims of rape and abuse. She also collaborated with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen in West London on a charity cookbook, with the profits being used to renovate the community kitchen. Meghan’s dedication to these causes, coupled with her regular private visits to the kitchen, highlight her commitment to community development and female empowerment.

Despite the royal family rift and her longing to return, Meghan Markle, alongside Prince Harry, plans to reconcile with the monarch in 2024. Despite the challenges, Meghan’s influence and impact continue to be recognized globally, marking her as one of the world’s most powerful and influential women.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New York State Craft Brewers Festival: A Celebration of Craft Beer

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Young Luo Woman Marries Elderly Man for Wealth, Sparks Online Debate

By Israel Ojoko

Chewy Inc's Share Price Dips but Promises Potential Growth

By Mazhar Abbas

Beyond Meat Inc Experiences Significant Share Price Drop

By BNN Correspondents

Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure ...
@Business · 8 mins
Clean Juice Cafe & Juice Bar in Bridgeport Announces Closure ...
heart comment 0
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique ‘Scuff Mark’ Design

By Salman Khan

Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024
Pam Ela: The Super Saver Shopper, Procures 46 Meals for Less Than £30 at Asda

By BNN Correspondents

Pam Ela: The Super Saver Shopper, Procures 46 Meals for Less Than £30 at Asda
Michigan’s Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More

By BNN Correspondents

Michigan's Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More
Latest Headlines
World News
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
11 seconds
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
51 seconds
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
55 seconds
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
1 min
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
2 mins
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
2 mins
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
2 mins
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
2 mins
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
3 mins
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
11 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
25 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app