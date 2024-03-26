Meghan Markle Expands Lifestyle Empire with New Trademark for American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is broadening her entrepreneurial horizons with an ambitious expansion of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. The brand, which made its debut with a strong social media presence, is now set to encompass a vast array of products, from makeup and pet food to yoga mats, according to recent trademark filings.

From Beauty to Pet Care: An Expansive Vision

The trademark applications filed on March 9 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office unveil plans to market a comprehensive range of goods. Beyond the initial offerings, the Duchess is venturing into the beauty industry with an array of skincare, cosmetics, and fragrances. The applications also detail an interest in home décor, stationery, linens, and kitchenware, signaling a holistic approach to lifestyle branding. Pet products are a notable inclusion, reflecting Meghan's personal life as a dog owner, with offerings such as pet shampoos, conditioners, and treats.

Revisiting The Tig's Legacy

The lifestyle brand seems to be a nod to Meghan's previous venture, The Tig, a lifestyle blog she ran before marrying into the British Royal Family. American Riviera Orchard's wine-related products, such as wine carrying cases and bags, echo Meghan's fondness for Tiganello wine, which inspired The Tig’s name. This connection illustrates a thoughtful continuation of her past interests into her current endeavors.

Embracing Home and Family

The brand's broad scope also encompasses items for gardening, kitchen essentials, and even meditation and yoga accessories, showcasing Meghan's commitment to a holistic and balanced lifestyle. This expansion is reflective of her personal values around family, home, and well-being. American Riviera Orchard's ambitious range suggests a brand that aims to cover every aspect of daily living, from the kitchen to the garden, and even self-care routines.

As American Riviera Orchard continues to take shape, Meghan Markle's vision for a comprehensive lifestyle brand comes into clearer focus. The expansion into beauty, pet care, and home goods underscores a strategic move to appeal to a wide audience, promising a unique blend of personal insight and entrepreneurial spirit. While the full impact of this expansion remains to be seen, it marks an exciting new chapter for Meghan Markle's growing business empire.