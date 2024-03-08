Meghan Markle Advocates for Online Safeguarding at SXSW, Shares Bullying Ordeal

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, took a prominent role at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Texas, aligning with Brooke Shields and Katie Couric for an International Women's Day panel. Presented by the Archewell Organization and The 19th, Meghan highlighted the severe online bullying she faced, notably during her pregnancies, and called for enhanced online safeguarding measures.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Harsh Reality

During the "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen" panel, Meghan opened up about her distressing experiences with online harassment. She particularly emphasized the period during her pregnancies with Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana as the peak of this abuse. Her candid discussion aimed to shed light on the broader issue of social media toxicity and its impact on mental health.

Meghan's speech at SXSW is part of her and Prince Harry's ongoing commitment to advocating for stricter social media regulation. Earlier this year, they released a statement supporting the need for protective measures for children online. This follows their personal experiences and interactions with families affected by online harm, reinforcing the urgency for action.

Broader Implications and Outreach

Aside from her stand against online bullying, Meghan's recent public engagements have focused on various charitable causes. From supporting female Afghan refugees in the US to advocating for animal welfare, her activities underscore a commitment to social issues. Her SXSW appearance not only highlights her personal struggles but also her broader mission to effect positive change in society.