en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Media Personality Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s Sudden Remarriage Sparks Controversy

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Media Personality Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s Sudden Remarriage Sparks Controversy

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and evangelist, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, has stunned her fan base by entering into a new marital alliance. The ex-employee of Adom FM and UTV has reportedly left her husband of nearly two decades to marry a United States-based man, colloquially referred to as a ‘borga’.

Public Reaction to the Sudden Marriage

The sudden news of her remarriage has evoked a wave of surprise and concern among her fans and followers. The rapid transition from a long-standing marriage, which included children, to a new relationship has particularly raised eyebrows. The public has expressed their astonishment on various social media platforms.

Speculations Surrounding the Divorce

Further fueling public interest, some netizens speculate that Maame Yeboah Asiedu might have been involved in extramarital activities leading to the dissolution of her previous marriage. This speculation has been bolstered by a video that has recently resurfaced online. In the video, Maame Yeboah Asiedu is seen speaking against divorce on the Delay show, firmly stating that it was not an option for her, a stance that contradicts her recent actions.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s Identity as a Counselor

Maame Yeboah Asiedu is widely recognized for hosting shows related to marital issues and providing counsel on relationships and marriage. Her recent actions, therefore, have raised questions about the credibility of her advice, considering the swift and unexpected turn of events in her personal life.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Homeless to Van Lifer: Luna's Inspiring Journey

By Israel Ojoko

Courtney Zamora: The Baseball Wife Breaking Stereotypes with Casual Attire

By Salman Khan

McDonald's Christmas Menu Change: Galaxy Caramel Pie and More to Depart

By BNN Correspondents

Courtney Zamora Shatters Stereotypes of Athlete Spouses

By Salman Khan

Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran's Wife, Embarks on Entrepreneurial Venture ...
@Business · 58 seconds
Cherry Seaborn, Ed Sheeran's Wife, Embarks on Entrepreneurial Venture ...
heart comment 0
London Bargain Hunter Saves Over £1,300 Shopping Exclusively from Charity Shops

By BNN Correspondents

London Bargain Hunter Saves Over £1,300 Shopping Exclusively from Charity Shops
Boots’ Showstopper Beauty Box: High-End Beauty Products at a Fraction of the Cost

By Safak Costu

Boots' Showstopper Beauty Box: High-End Beauty Products at a Fraction of the Cost
The Royal Glow: Unveiling Kate Middleton’s Beauty Secrets

By BNN Correspondents

The Royal Glow: Unveiling Kate Middleton's Beauty Secrets
Motorino Pizza Philippines Closes After Nearly A Decade Of Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Motorino Pizza Philippines Closes After Nearly A Decade Of Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases
14 seconds
AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases
BJP Opposes Hemant Soren's Potential Succession Move Amidst Scandal
33 seconds
BJP Opposes Hemant Soren's Potential Succession Move Amidst Scandal
Authoritarian Tendencies: Government's Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance
42 seconds
Authoritarian Tendencies: Government's Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
43 seconds
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
Courtney Zamora: The Baseball Wife Breaking Stereotypes with Casual Attire
53 seconds
Courtney Zamora: The Baseball Wife Breaking Stereotypes with Casual Attire
Celebrations and Challenges: A Snapshot of Bidwell Park Golf Course
54 seconds
Celebrations and Challenges: A Snapshot of Bidwell Park Golf Course
Courtney Zamora Shatters Stereotypes of Athlete Spouses
59 seconds
Courtney Zamora Shatters Stereotypes of Athlete Spouses
Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince
1 min
Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
1 min
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
30 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app