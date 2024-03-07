McPherson College Unveils Maxwell Hall: New Student Housing in Partnership with The Cedars

McPherson College, in an innovative collaboration with The Cedars Retirement Community, has announced the opening of Maxwell Hall, a new housing option for its students. Located at the intersection of First and Maxwell Streets, just five blocks from campus, this initiative aims to address the increasing demand for quality student accommodation due to rising enrollment numbers.

Unique Living Experience

The college is leasing the two north units of The Cedar Ridge Houses, transforming them into Maxwell Hall, which will accommodate up to 50 students in co-ed housing. Each suite in the hall features two beds, a private bathroom, and shares a large common area and kitchen. Designed to offer comforts similar to other residence halls, Maxwell Hall is equipped with amenities such as key-card access, furniture, security cameras, Wi-Fi, complimentary laundry facilities, and parking. Charles Snyder, a resident assistant at Maxwell Hall, emphasized the uniqueness of this living opportunity, expressing honor in playing a role in developing the community within the new hall.

Building Community and Connections

Alexia Sandoval, another resident assistant, shared her excitement about contributing to the growth of the campus community. Her enthusiasm is echoed in the broader campus developments, including significant projects like the new Campus Commons and Boiler House. Maxwell Hall is open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors currently applying for housing for the upcoming fall semester. This partnership not only benefits McPherson College students but also residents of The Cedars, fostering focused attention from staff and opportunities for intergenerational interaction. LaMonte Rothrock, CEO of The Cedars, highlighted the mutual enrichment anticipated from students spending time with Cedars' residents.

Strategic Collaboration for Future Growth

This collaboration between McPherson College and The Cedars Retirement Community represents a strategic approach to expanding student housing options while also enhancing the quality of life for The Cedars' residents. The initiative is seen as a win-win, promising to enrich the lives of both students and the elderly community. As McPherson College continues to grow, ventures like Maxwell Hall are pivotal in ensuring that the college can accommodate its students' needs while also contributing positively to the surrounding community.