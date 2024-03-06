McConaugheys Reveal Family Favorite Recipes: Coleslaw, Honey Chicken, Stroganoff in Southern Living

In a heartwarming feature for Southern Living's April 2024 issue, Camila McConaughey and her husband Matthew shared a glimpse into their family kitchen, revealing the recipes that are most cherished by their children and themselves. The McConaugheys, who have been married for nearly 12 years and share three children, Levi, Livingston, and Vida, discuss their passion for cooking and the dishes that have become a staple in their household.

Family Favorites

Camila McConaughey, who actively shares her culinary adventures on her website, Women of Today, highlighted the importance of family meals and the recipes that bring them together. "The most requested recipe in the house for me to make -- by Ma Mac and Matthew -- would be the no-mayo coleslaw," Camila revealed, referring to her unique coleslaw recipe that substitutes mayonnaise with olive oil, vinegar, and lemon juice. She further shared the children's preference for a sweeter dish, the honey chicken, where wings and drumettes are marinated, baked, and then drizzled with honey for an extra touch of sweetness.

A Hearty Favorite and Perfect Drink

Matthew McConaughey shared one of the family's more hearty favorites, a dish that Camila momentarily forgot, the Brazilian chicken stroganoff. This rich and creamy dish, featuring chicken, cream, and corn, is described by Matthew as "sinfully good." Despite its popularity, the family consciously chooses not to indulge in it every night. Additionally, Matthew shared his idea of a perfect drink, Pantalones reposado on the rocks, highlighting his preference for tequila without the added sugar content of a margarita.

Launching Their Spirits Brand

The McConaugheys also took this opportunity to announce the news of their spirits brand, revealed through a cheeky video featuring the couple speeding off on motorcycles through an agave field, humorously without any pants. The clip, which showcases their fun-loving and adventurous spirit, ends with the couple toasting to their new venture. This brand launch underscores the McConaughey's love for tequila and their desire to share that passion with others.

Through sharing their family's favorite recipes and launching a spirits brand, the McConaugheys have invited fans into their lives, showcasing their love for food, family, and fun. These culinary traditions not only highlight the couple's shared passions but also underscore the importance of family bonding over meals. As the McConaugheys continue to explore new ventures and culinary delights, they inspire others to cherish the moments spent with loved ones around the dinner table.