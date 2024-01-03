en English
Economy

Maximizing Savings on Holiday Travel: Expert Tips and Trends

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Maximizing Savings on Holiday Travel: Expert Tips and Trends

For many people, the allure of travel is marred by the high costs that often accompany it. But savvy travellers know that there are ways to cut costs and make dream holidays more affordable. One such method is booking flights early in the year, particularly in January and February, for significant savings.

Understanding Flight Pricing Trends

Flight prices tend to peak from October onwards due to high demand, especially for festive breaks. A shrewd traveller, however, can navigate this trend by booking their flights well in advance. This approach not only guarantees a seat on the flight, but also often results in substantial cost reductions. Furthermore, flexibility with flight dates can lead to even more savings. Mid-week flights, specifically from Monday to Wednesday, are typically cheaper than weekend flights.

Expert Advice on Booking Holidays

Travel expert Gavin Lapidus recommends booking holidays in advance, cautioning against relying solely on last-minute deals, which may not always provide the best value for money. For summer holidays, particularly during school breaks, Gavin suggests booking 10-11 months in advance for long-haul flights and 8-10 months for European flights. However, for those who miss these booking windows, January and February can still offer cheaper fares for long-haul flights due to lower demand.

Booking Ahead and Saving

Generally, booking one or two seasons ahead is recommended for the best deals. This approach allows travellers to plan their trips well in advance and avoid the hustle and bustle of last-minute bookings. For those without school-age children, avoiding travel during school holidays can also lead to cheaper options. This strategy, however, requires a certain level of flexibility and advance planning.

Amid a backdrop of global energy crises, the financial impact of the pandemic, and rising inflation, managing travel costs has become more vital than ever. Recognising this, the ‘Your Money Matters’ campaign has been launched, aimed at helping readers navigate the surge in living costs, including those related to travel.

Economy Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

