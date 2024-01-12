en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Matthew McConaughey Reveals Family’s Festive January and an Amusing Theme Park Adventure

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Matthew McConaughey Reveals Family’s Festive January and an Amusing Theme Park Adventure

Matthew McConaughey, renowned actor and family man, recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ where he unveiled the spirited sequence of celebrations that mark the advent of the New Year in his household. January, he explained, holds a special significance for the McConaugheys, practically turning into a month-long festive period packed with numerous birthdays falling in quick succession.

The McConaughey Family’s January Fiesta

Beginning with his son Livingston’s birthday on December 28th, the celebratory spree continues with his daughter Vida’s birthday on January 3rd, his mother’s birthday on January 7th, and culminates with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey’s birthday on January 28th. McConaughey, at the age of 54, candidly shared that the density of the celebrations necessitates a continuous cycle of preparation, partying, and resetting.

A Unique Christmas Tradition

McConaughey also humorously remarked on the family’s past tradition of merging Christmas with the children’s birthdays into a grand celebration. Although this was once a practical solution to the flurry of festivities, he admitted that as the kids grew older, they began to demand their individual celebrations, no longer content with sharing the spotlight with the holiday season.

Rollercoaster Ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

In the spirit of sharing, McConaughey recounted a recent family outing to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, where the thrill of riding every rollercoaster multiple times left him feeling more than a little sore. The outing, however, was also marked by an unexpected adventure when he lost his cellphone on one of the rides. In a fortunate turn of events, the theme park staff managed to retrieve his phone from a swampy area, returning it to him in perfect working condition the next day. The incident, he confessed, added an unexpected twist to their family fun day.

0
Lifestyle
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
3 mins ago
UK Groomer Creates Safe Haven for XL Bullies Amid Government Ban
In a resolute response to the UK government’s recent ban on XL Bullies, Gail Robertson, a 47-year-old pet groomer from Birchington-on-Sea, Kent, has taken a significant step. She has invested £10,000 to create a safe haven for these large, muscular dogs, a breed now deemed controversial. The ban, which includes the dogs under the Dangerous
UK Groomer Creates Safe Haven for XL Bullies Amid Government Ban
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
52 mins ago
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event
1 hour ago
Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
19 mins ago
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville's Culinary Diversity through 'Hidden Gems'
35 mins ago
Anas Saba: Unveiling Nashville's Culinary Diversity through 'Hidden Gems'
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
43 mins ago
CSMIA Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels with Record Passenger Traffic
Latest Headlines
World News
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
13 seconds
IDF Uncovers Hostage Tunnel in Khan Yunis: A Glimpse into Israel's Security Challenges
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
56 seconds
Blue Tigers Roar: India's Underdog Start in AFC Asian Cup Against Australia
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
3 mins
Borussia Dortmund Secures Chelsea's Ian Maatsen on Loan: A Strategic Move
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
4 mins
Trinamool Congress Forgoes Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Strategic Shift in Indian Politics
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
4 mins
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
4 mins
Princess Mary's Coronation: A Family's Mixed Presence
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
4 mins
Taiwan's Election Rallies Draw Thousands Amid Tensions with China
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
4 mins
South Korea Unravels Assassination Plot on Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
5 mins
Poland's Constitutional Crisis: Presidential Pardons Stir Debate on Rule of Law
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app