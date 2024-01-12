en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Matthew McConaughey: A Style Icon and Devoted Father

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Matthew McConaughey: A Style Icon and Devoted Father

Under the bright lights of New York City, Hollywood icon Matthew McConaughey was seen donning an eye-catching denim-on-denim ensemble, further cementing his reputation for rugged charm. The 54-year-old actor, hailing from Texas, was clad in a shearling-lined jean jacket, complemented by matching trousers and a quilted newsboy cap.

McConaughey’s Fashion Statement in NYC

Adding a touch of pizzazz to his ensemble, McConaughey chose lightly tinted aviator sunglasses and pale green shoes, a subtle color pop against his monochrome attire. This casual yet striking outfit was donned during his solo outing in the city, a stark contrast to the family-oriented posts he’s been sharing on social media recently.

A Devoted Father Celebrating His Children’s Birthdays

McConaughey, known for his dedication as a father, recently celebrated his daughter Vida’s 14th birthday. He took to social media to share heartfelt posts, accompanied by pictures of their outdoor activities near his family’s home in Texas. The father of three, married to Camila Alves, also marked his son Livingston’s 11th birthday with a loving message on social media.

Family Outing to Six Flags Amusement Park

The celebrations extended to a trip to Six Flags amusement park in San Antonio, where Vida was seen reveling in a rollercoaster ride. This moment was captured and shared by her older brother Levi, 15, and included in the series of posts by McConaughey. His casual appearance in New York City, interspersed with these family-oriented posts, paints a vivid picture of the actor’s multifaceted life, balancing a distinctive style with his role as a devoted father.

0
Fashion Lifestyle United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
16 mins ago
Jessica Chastain Shines at 2024 National Board of Review Gala
Transforming the red carpet into her personal runway, the renowned actress Jessica Chastain graced the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City. This event marked her first red carpet appearance of the year, and needless to say, she made a striking impression. A Vivid Display of Elegance Chastain, celebrated for her roles
Jessica Chastain Shines at 2024 National Board of Review Gala
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise 'Devil Wears Prada' Cameo on Broadway
3 hours ago
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour Spring Surprise 'Devil Wears Prada' Cameo on Broadway
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
5 hours ago
Disney+ Reveals First Look at 'Kaiser Karl', a Deep Dive into Karl Lagerfeld's Life
A Comprehensive Guide to Hair Extensions: Types, Care, and Costs
59 mins ago
A Comprehensive Guide to Hair Extensions: Types, Care, and Costs
Rima Yousef: From Construction to Designer Shoes
60 mins ago
Rima Yousef: From Construction to Designer Shoes
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
3 hours ago
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
2 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
2 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
4 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
6 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
7 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
7 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
7 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
8 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
10 mins
Lincoln University Rocked by VP's Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app