en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Matthew McConaughey’s New Year’s Reflection: Embracing ‘Green Lights’ Journey

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:50 pm EST
Matthew McConaughey’s New Year’s Reflection: Embracing ‘Green Lights’ Journey

As the curtain falls on 2023, Hollywood’s celebrated actor Matthew McConaughey looks back on the past 15 years, delivering an evocative New Year’s message via Instagram. In a heartfelt reflection, McConaughey underscores the value of cherishing past triumphs while setting sights on future ambitions.

A Journey of Personal Milestones

From the lens of personal milestones, McConaughey’s message paints a vivid canvas of his journey. The actor, known for his roles in films such as ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Interstellar’, highlights major life events including becoming a father and penning his book, ‘Greenlights’. He suggests these ‘green lights’ should be harnessed as momentum to launch into the coming year.

Not Boasting, but Celebrating

McConaughey’s address is far from a boastful enumeration of accomplishments. Rather, it serves as a celebration of achievements, proposing they form the bedrock for future success. Through this, he encourages his followers to appreciate their own ‘green lights’ and use them as fuel for future endeavors.

A Family Man at Heart

Apart from career achievements, the actor takes immense pride in his personal life. He celebrates his son Livingston’s 11th birthday, expressing happiness in witnessing his children’s growth. His wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, also shares a touching birthday message for Livingston, underlining the joy their son brings into their lives.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Dining and Shopping: Who's Open and Who's Not?

By Israel Ojoko

North Carolina Pastor Arrested for Assaulting Cook at McDonald's

By Quadri Adejumo

Martha Stewart's 'Thirst Trap' Selfie Goes Viral, Boosts Parisian Boutique's Recognition

By BNN Correspondents

Martha Stewart's Sultry Selfie Sparks Instagram Buzz on Aging Gracefully

By BNN Correspondents

Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend ...
@Canada · 1 hour
Rise in Thrift Store Prices: A Post-Pandemic Trend ...
heart comment 0
A Beer Lover’s Guide: Top 11 Brews of the Year and the Philosophy of Beer Drinking

By Ayesha Mumtaz

A Beer Lover's Guide: Top 11 Brews of the Year and the Philosophy of Beer Drinking
Keke Palmer’s Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex

By Salman Akhtar

Keke Palmer's Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence

By BNN Correspondents

The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
Chicago Activist Joins Forces with Radio Stations to Provide 350 Free Meals to the Homeless

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chicago Activist Joins Forces with Radio Stations to Provide 350 Free Meals to the Homeless
Latest Headlines
World News
Harry Carson Reveals the Unseen Side of Bill Belichick: A Narrative of Respect, Diversity, and Support
6 mins
Harry Carson Reveals the Unseen Side of Bill Belichick: A Narrative of Respect, Diversity, and Support
Vienna Pro-Palestine Rally: A Testament to Diverse International Solidarity
9 mins
Vienna Pro-Palestine Rally: A Testament to Diverse International Solidarity
From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi
10 mins
From a Simple Hut to Ministerial Seat: The Uncommon Journey of Babulal Kharadi
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
18 mins
Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin and Governor R. N. Ravi Discuss State Affairs in Cordial Meeting
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
18 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Experienced BJP Leaders Take Charge of Key Portfolios
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
18 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Mohan Yadav Retains Home Department
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
18 mins
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: Key Ministerial Responsibilities Allocated to Deputy Chief Ministers
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
19 mins
Israeli Activist Gaia Dan Highlights Repression Faced by Protesters
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
28 mins
Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh Triumphs, Qualifies for Prestigious Candidates Tournament
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
42 mins
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
1 hour
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
5 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
6 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
6 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
6 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
6 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app