Mattel Unveils 60th Anniversary Allan Doll: A Vintage Reproduction Collectible

Tomorrow, Mattel will unveil a special collectible: a 60th-anniversary vintage reproduction doll of Allan, Ken's companion from the Barbie universe. The iconic character first appeared in 1964, and this exclusive release celebrates his enduring appeal. Pre-orders open on Mattel Creations starting February 14, 2024, with purchase limits varying.

Groovy Beach Look: A Blast from the Past

The vintage reproduction doll showcases Allan's original beach attire, including a colorful striped jacket, navy blue swim trunks, and matching sandals. His sculpted red hair remains true to the original design, making this collectible a must-have for Barbie fans and collectors alike. The vintage wrist tag adds an authentic touch to this nostalgic tribute.

Exclusive Availability and Pricing

Priced at $55, the Allan doll will be available exclusively on Mattel Creations. Collectors and fans should act quickly, as purchase limits may vary. This unique release coincides with the 60th anniversary of Allan's introduction and the recent popularity of the Barbie movie, which featured a character inspired by Allan's original design.

A Timeless Friendship: Allan and the Barbie Universe

First introduced as one of Ken's friends in 1964, Allan later became the partner of Midge, Barbie's best friend. Over the years, Allan has been a constant presence in the Barbie universe, appearing in various stories and adventures. This new collectible celebrates the enduring bond between Allan and the beloved characters of the Barbie franchise.

As we look forward to the release of the 60th-anniversary vintage reproduction doll of Allan, fans and collectors alike are reminded of the magical world of Barbie and the timeless friendships that have captivated generations. Get ready to embark on a nostalgic journey, and don't miss the opportunity to add this exclusive collectible to your collection.