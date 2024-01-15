en English
Business

Maryland Man ‘Fego’ Hits $50K Jackpot with Unique Lottery Strategy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Maryland Man ‘Fego’ Hits $50K Jackpot with Unique Lottery Strategy

In a refreshing twist, a Maryland man, known only as “Fego”, reaped the reward of an unconventional approach to playing the lottery. After faithfully participating in the Maryland Lottery since 1980, Fego’s patience and unique strategy finally paid off. On January 9th, he won a whopping $50,000 in the Bonus Match 5 game. His strategy, which involved selecting numbers that he observed winning frequently, catapulted him to the ranks of the state’s most significant lottery winners.

40 Years of Persistence Finally Pays Off

For four decades, Fego has been an ardent participant in the Maryland Lottery. His previous wins, although smaller in comparison, did not deter him from his commitment to the game. Fego’s breakout moment came when he purchased a $2 ticket from a convenience store in Riverdale, Maryland. The ticket contained three lines, each displaying his carefully chosen set of numbers – 5, 11, 18, 26, and 29. The result was a jackpot worth $50,000, the most substantial amount he has ever won.

Sharing the Joy of Winning

True to the spirit of sharing, Fego intends to use his winnings to clear his bills and share a portion with his brother. The lottery win has not only brought joy to Fego but also to the convenience store that sold the winning ticket. The store received a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery, a fitting reward for their part in this exciting story.

The Bounty of the Maryland Lottery

The Maryland Lottery, established in 1973, has been a significant contributor to the state’s economy. It has injected over $19.3 billion into the state and distributed more than $31.5 billion in prizes to countless winners like Fego. The lottery’s primary aim is to provide entertaining games with integrity and transparency, offering Marylanders a chance to win cash and prizes.

Business Lifestyle United States
