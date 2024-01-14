en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Alaqua Cox: Marvel’s Echo Star Breaks Barriers while Embracing Motherhood

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Alaqua Cox: Marvel’s Echo Star Breaks Barriers while Embracing Motherhood

Alaqua Cox, a trailblazing actress in the Marvel universe, has recently marked a significant milestone both personally and professionally as she steps into new roles on and off the screen. Known for her compelling performance as Maya Lopez in the Disney+ series Echo, Cox is juggling the exciting challenges of a soaring career and her latest role as a mother.

Embracing Motherhood: A New Role for Cox

October brought not just autumn leaves but a beautiful addition to Cox’s life – her newborn son. Her partner of six years, Erich, and she had long contemplated starting a family, waiting until they felt financially secure. Their decision coincided with the purchase of their new home in Wisconsin, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Despite being an amputee and deaf since birth, Cox has never let her physical challenges deter her ambitions or dampen her spirit. Her journey into motherhood has further enriched her perspectives, teaching her the virtues of patience and the profound responsibility of caring for another life. Despite the innate complexities of balancing a thriving career with motherhood, Cox’s love and dedication for her son are palpable.

Breaking Barriers in Hollywood

On the professional front, Cox is a force to reckon with. Her stellar performance as Maya Lopez in the series Echo has garnered widespread acclaim, positioning her as a beacon of representation for people of color and those with diverse abilities in Hollywood.

Born and raised on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin, Cox’s indigenous roots and personal experiences have informed her performances. She shares tangible similarities with her on-screen character, adding layers of authenticity to her portrayal. Her work with Marvel has been a supportive experience, with a deaf consultant and personal trainer on set to ensure her unique needs are met.

Commitment to Diversity

Cox’s commitment to diversity extends beyond personal representation. The Echo series, a five-episode saga now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar since January 10, features other indigenous actors, amplifying diverse voices and narratives in the mainstream media landscape.

With several acting projects lined up following her success in the Marvel series, including a wide range of roles, Cox is a testament to tenacity and talent. Simultaneously, she and Erich are contemplating a small, last-minute wedding, a testament to their shared enthusiasm for spontaneity amid their busy schedules.

Drawing from her personal journey of overcoming bullying and demonstrating that anything is possible – including becoming a superhero – Cox continues to inspire diverse performers across Hollywood and beyond.

0
Lifestyle United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
2 mins ago
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
In the pursuit of health and wellness, the role of nutrition has taken center stage. As society grapples with the rise of chronic health disorders and obesity, individuals worldwide are turning to dietary approaches to not only maintain a healthy weight but also to ward off disease. Here, we delve into five diets that are
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
How to Financially Prepare Before Quitting Your Job: Advice from Experts
16 mins ago
How to Financially Prepare Before Quitting Your Job: Advice from Experts
Fredericton's Greener Village Launches 'Share the Loaf' Evening Baking Program
17 mins ago
Fredericton's Greener Village Launches 'Share the Loaf' Evening Baking Program
The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton
3 mins ago
The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
11 mins ago
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
14 mins ago
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
51 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
1 min
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
2 mins
Top 5 Diets to Consider in 2024 for a Healthy Lifestyle
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
2 mins
CPIM Leader Dhar Dipsita in Religious Confrontation: Hindu Resident Assaulted in Rampurhat
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
3 mins
Alter's Unyielding Spirit Evident in Narrow Defeat to Westminster Academy
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
3 mins
Former WRU Director Craig Maxwell's 780-Mile Walk to Raise £1M for Cancer Research
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
3 mins
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
3 mins
Sir Keir Starmer Clarifies Stance on UK Military Action
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
4 mins
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app