Fashion

Martha Stewart’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie Goes Viral, Boosts Parisian Boutique’s Recognition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST
Martha Stewart's 'Thirst Trap' Selfie Goes Viral, Boosts Parisian Boutique's Recognition

At the age of 82, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart proves that aging with grace and sass is not only possible but also inspiring. In her recent Instagram post, she shared a fresh-faced selfie wearing a pale green Sabbia Rosa nightgown with lace trim and a matching robe. Despite an exhausting eight-hour flight from Westchester to Palm Beach, Stewart’s resilience and whimsical sense of humor were palpable as she attributed her refreshed appearance to her luxurious outfit.

Stewart’s ‘Thirst Trap’ and Unexpected Virality

Stewart’s Instagram post instantly captured the attention of her followers, sparking enthusiastic responses from fans and celebrities alike. The post not only showcased her undeniable glamour but also added a playful twist to her narrative. Ellen Pompeo, star of the hit series ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and Stewart’s facialist, Mario Bedescu, were quick to express their admiration for her look. Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, humorously commented on the post, further amplifying its reach.

Stewart’s History of Viral Posts

Stewart has a knack for creating a buzz on social media with her engaging posts. This recent picture is not her first rodeo – she has previously posted other viral photos that have captivated the internet, promising her followers an endless supply of glamorous selfies. This seemingly effortless blend of her personal life and public persona has given her a distinctive edge, making her an enduring icon in the world of lifestyle and fashion.

The Impact on Sabbia Rosa

Stewart’s choice of attire – a nightgown from the Parisian boutique Sabbia Rosa, known for its luxurious nightwear – has inadvertently created a wave of interest around the brand. While the boutique does not sell online, it offers international shipping via phone, a fact that may boost its global recognition following Stewart’s promotion. As such, Stewart’s post serves as a testament to her powerful influence in the realm of lifestyle and fashion, even in her eighties.

