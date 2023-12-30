en English
Lifestyle

Martha Stewart’s Sultry Selfie Sparks Instagram Buzz on Aging Gracefully

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:39 pm EST
Martha Stewart, the 82-year-old lifestyle guru with an ever-evolving brand, has been capturing the attention of her fans on Instagram with riveting personal content. Her most recent share was a sultry selfie that has ignited a frenzy among her followers. The post featured Stewart in a silk nightie, fresh from a plane journey from Westchester to Palm Beach, and was met with a torrent of compliments and affirmations of her ‘thirst trap’ appeal.

Embracing Age with a Thirst for Life

Known for her lifestyle brand and television hosting, Stewart has never shied away from embracing her age. Instead, she has chosen to focus on ‘good living’ as opposed to the concept of aging. Her Instagram posts often showcase her embracing life, from sharing her culinary creations to her gardening pursuits, and now, her sensual selfies. This approach has resonated with her audience, leading to an outpouring of support and admiration.

A Sultry Selfie Sparks a Frenzy

In the selfie that has been making waves, Stewart can be seen in a dazzling nightie, her skin glowing despite the lack of makeup. It’s not the first time that the mogul has shared such intimate pictures. Earlier, she had posted a photo of herself emerging from a pool in a bathing suit, a picture that garnered over 240,000 likes and numerous appreciative comments. This latest post has only further cemented her status as the ‘thirst trap queen.’

Stewart’s Philosophy of Successful Living

Beyond her social media presence, Stewart has made notable appearances such as being the oldest woman to cover Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue and discussing her life philosophy on the ‘Today’ show. During these appearances, she emphasized the importance of healthy living, friendships, and happiness as one ages. Her commitment to promoting successful aging is also demonstrated by her involvement in the Center for Living at Mt. Sinai, a hospital she co-founded to encourage graceful aging.

Lifestyle Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

