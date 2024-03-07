Marsden Building Society Boosts Fylde's Over 60s With TramShed's 'Silver Shed' Performing Arts Initiative

The Marsden Building Society's charitable foundation has recently collaborated with TramShed Theatre Company to launch a pioneering project titled 'Silver Shed', aimed at enriching the lives of the over 60s community in Fylde through the medium of performing arts. This collaboration has sparked a wave of creativity among seniors, offering them an opportunity to engage in performing arts and creative sign language workshops, with the initiative culminating in a memorable Afternoon Tea celebration. Philippa Farebrother and Zac Hackett have expressed their enthusiasm for the success of the project and the plans to extend its reach within the community.

Advertisment

Artistic Exploration for Seniors

Philippa Farebrother, Marsden Building Society's Head of Retail, shared insights into the institution's deep-rooted value of community engagement. "Our local community is extremely important to us and we're always looking for ways to help enhance the lives of the customers who walk through our branch doors," she remarked. The 'Silver Shed project underlines the society's commitment to leveraging the arts as a powerful tool for community cohesion and individual enrichment, particularly among seniors who may feel isolated from society.

Zac Hackett, the Artistic Director at TramShed, highlighted the importance of inclusivity in the arts. "It's so important to reach out to all members of our community, especially those who often find themselves isolated from society," Hackett emphasized. The 'Silver Shed pilot program has not only provided participants with a platform for artistic expression but has also fostered a sense of belonging and community among Fylde's senior residents. This initiative stands out for its focus on accessibility and engagement, offering a unique blend of performing arts and creative sign language workshops tailored to the over-60s.

Advertisment

Future Aspirations

The success of the 'Silver Shed' pilot project has set the stage for future workshops and events dedicated to the senior community in Fylde. Both Marsden Building Society and TramShed Theatre Company are hopeful about the continued impact of their collaboration. "We hope to stage more workshops and events for the over 60s throughout the next year," Hackett shared, underscoring the growth potential and the sustained positive influence of the arts on the well-being of seniors. This endeavor is a testament to the power of partnership and innovation in addressing social isolation through cultural engagement.

As the 'Silver Shed project moves forward, it not only promises to bring more enriching experiences to Fylde's seniors but also sets an inspiring example of how local institutions can collaborate to make a meaningful difference in their communities. The combination of Marsden Building Society's community-focused ethos and TramShed's artistic expertise paves the way for a future where the arts continue to serve as a bridge, connecting individuals and fostering a vibrant, inclusive community spirit.