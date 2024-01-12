en English
Lifestyle

Mark Zuckerberg Shares Insights into Gaming and Family Life in Hawaii

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Mark Zuckerberg Shares Insights into Gaming and Family Life in Hawaii

In a recent lighthearted Instagram moment, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, was discovered by his wife, Priscilla Chan, in his personal ‘bunker,’ engaged in video gaming with friends. This video, shared on Zuckerberg’s Instagram account, showcases a vast movie theater-sized room complete with a giant projector screen, all dedicated to the pursuit of virtual entertainment.

Caught in the Act

Chan humorously stumbles upon the gaming session, referencing a viral audio clip implying clandestine activity, and then confesses that she was already aware of the situation. The playful exchange between the couple spills into the comments section with Chan jesting that this is a routine happening. The video offers a brief, playful glimpse into the personal life of one of the most influential figures in the tech industry.

A Peek into Zuckerberg’s Hawaiian Abode

Zuckerberg’s residence in Hawaii, as detailed by Wired, is an expansive compound boasting luxurious amenities and plans for further enhancements, including treehouses and an underground bunker. However, it’s not all play and no work for Zuckerberg on the island. He also shed light on the family’s agricultural activities, which include raising cattle and planting macadamia trees.

From Tech to Agriculture

Mark Zuckerberg revealed plans to breed wagyu and angus cattle to produce high-quality beef. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the environmental implications of this new venture, given the significant carbon footprint associated with rearing cattle. Nevertheless, Zuckerberg and Chan, married since 2012, continue to balance their lifestyle between technology and nature.

Recently, the couple celebrated the 20th anniversary of their first date. From their college days to building a family and launching Facebook, they’ve journeyed together through tremendous personal and professional milestones. This Instagram update, while playful and humorous, also underscores the diversity of Zuckerberg’s interests and his life beyond the tech sphere.

Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

