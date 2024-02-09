Mariska Hargitay's Magical 60th Birthday: A Night of Family, Music, and Surprises

In a heartwarming revelation on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' Mariska Hargitay shared the magical details of her 60th birthday celebration. Thrown by her husband Peter Hermann, the party was filled with surprises, the most enchanting being performances by each of their children.

A Magical Evening Unfolds

Hargitay, best known for her role as Olivia Benson on 'Law & Order: SVU,' was visibly moved as she recounted the unexpected performances. Despite not being public singers, her children prepared special songs for their mother's milestone birthday.

"Each of them sang, and it was just... magical," Hargitay told Fallon, her eyes sparkling with emotion. The eldest son, August, 17, serenaded his mother with 'Blue Bayou' by Linda Ronstadt and 'Blue Christmas.' The latter held a special significance for Hargitay and August, who share an inside joke about the song.

Her daughter Amaya, 12, chose Taylor Swift's 'Long Live,' while her youngest son Andrew, also 12, performed 'Crazy Train' by Ozzy Osbourne. Even Ice-T, who has toured with Osbourne, praised Andrew's rendition, much to Hargitay's surprise.

Taylor Swift Connection

The evening held another delightful surprise for Hargitay, who shares a connection with Taylor Swift. Swift had named her cat after Hargitay's 'Law & Order: SVU' character, Olivia Benson. In a touching tribute, Hargitay named her new Siamese cat Karma after a song on Swift's 'Midnights' album.

"I texted Taylor, and she loved it," Hargitay shared, smiling. Swift responded positively, expressing her delight at the full-circle moment.

A Celebration of Love and Music

The intimate performances by her children served as a testament to their love for their mother. Their choice of songs also offered a glimpse into their unique personalities and shared memories with Hargitay.

Hargitay's recounting of the magical evening on 'The Tonight Show' served as a reminder of the power of music and family in creating cherished moments. It was a celebration not just of Hargitay's birthday, but also of love, connection, and the joy of surprising those closest to us.

As Fallon aptly summed up, "It sounds like it was a perfect night."