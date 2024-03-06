Mare Island Brewing Co.: Reviving History with Every Pint in Vallejo, CA

Off the coast of Vallejo, California, the historic Mare Island, once a bustling shipyard and naval base, now hosts a unique brewery with a compelling story. Mare Island Brewing Company, co-founded by Kent Fortner and Ryan Gibbons, combines their winemaking expertise with a passion for brewing, aiming to honor the island's rich heritage through each beer they craft. With every pint, they offer not just a drink but a piece of history, making their brewery a noteworthy addition to Vallejo's community.

Advertisment

From Vineyard to Brewery: A Unique Transition

Kent Fortner and Ryan Gibbons embarked on their brewery journey with a clear vision: to blend their winemaking background with the art of beer brewing. "We've taken the parts of the wine world that we think apply. But we have had to learn kind of a new approach in some of it," Fortner shared. Their approach has been about more than just crafting beer; it's been about telling stories. Each of their beers is named after a significant event on Mare Island, with the tale behind it shared on each can. "We are kind of like a history company, we just end up making beer to tell all this great history," Gibbons expressed.

Celebrating Mare Island's Legacy

Advertisment

More than just a brewery, Mare Island Brewing Co. aims to be a cornerstone for community gathering, offering a blend of great beer, delectable food, and a dive into the island's history. The brewery operates three distinct locations, each offering a unique culinary experience, from the Pie Wagon's nachos on the island to the upscale cuisine at the Benicia Taphouse. "It is really the employees around us that helped us come along the way that you can't do without them," Gibbons acknowledged, emphasizing the team's gratitude towards their staff and the Vallejo community for their unwavering support.

A Testament to Community and Heritage

The success of Mare Island Brewing Co. is a testament to the founders' commitment to their community and the island's storied past. Living in Vallejo themselves, Fortner, Gibbons, and their team take pride in creating a positive, welcoming environment for locals and visitors alike. "We certainly couldn't do this without the local community, and they have rallied behind us in a way that I had hoped for...but couldn't have imagined it could have been this good," Fortner remarked. The brewery stands as a beacon of how business can intertwine with history and community, offering a space where every visitor can enjoy a slice of Mare Island's heritage with each sip.