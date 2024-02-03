Manor by the Lake Crowned Best Wedding Venue in the Country

In a glittering ceremony held in London, Manor by the Lake, a renowned wedding venue celebrated for its unique architecture, lush gardens, and opulent accommodation, has been bestowed with the honour of 'Best Wedding Venue in the Country' at the prestigious Wedding Industry Award. The award was presented amongst an assembly of over 500 wedding professionals hailing from all corners of the UK.

The Manor's Distinction

The Victorian manor house, nestled on Hatherley Lane in Cheltenham, has carved out a niche for itself by offering bespoke wedding experiences that are set against the canvas of picturesque landscapes. Its distinctive charm and charisma have drawn couples who wish to celebrate their nuptials in an atmosphere of elegance and grandeur.

A Testament to Dedication

Jose Marques, the Managing Director of Manor by the Lake, expressed his gratitude for the award, attributing it to the unwavering dedication of the staff who strive to create weddings that leave an indelible imprint on the couple's memory. The teams' efforts in crafting unforgettable experiences have now been recognised on a national platform, further solidifying the Manor's reputation.

A Caring Journey

Tina Nicol, the Customer Journey Director, emphasized the venue's commitment to providing a caring experience from the moment a couple makes an initial inquiry right through to their special day and beyond. This journey, punctuated by attention to detail and personalisation, sets the Manor apart in the competitive wedding industry.

The decision to confer the award was significantly influenced by the positive feedback from newlyweds and their families. The team at Manor by the Lake is proud of their achievement and extend their heartfelt thanks to all the couples who supported their nomination.