Manhattan Theatre Club Debuts John Patrick Shanley's 'Brooklyn Laundry'

In a rare feat of theatrical craftsmanship, the Manhattan Theatre Club is set to unveil the much-anticipated world premiere of 'Brooklyn Laundry'. The play, penned and orchestrated by the renowned Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning author John Patrick Shanley, marks a significant milestone in the theatre's rich history. The performances commence today at the iconic New York City Center - Stage I, with the grand opening night earmarked for Wednesday, February 28.

Stellar Cast and Intriguing Narrative

The stage will come alive with the exceptional talents of Florencia Lozano, Cecily Strong, Andrea Syglowski, and David Zayas, among others. 'Brooklyn Laundry' weaves a nuanced narrative around three sisters and a man who operates a laundry in Brooklyn. It delves deep into the unpredictable and often tumultuous events of life, exploring how they shape and transform individual destinies. The play balances tragic and comedic elements, engaging the audience in a thoughtful examination of adulthood and the essence of life's fundamentals.

Creative Powerhouses Behind The Scenes

The production boasts a creative team comprising industry stalwarts like Santo Loquasto, Suzy Benzinger, Brian MacDevitt, and John Gromada. Their collective genius promises to bring to life a compelling visual and auditory experience that complements the play's profound narrative.

Beyond The Stage: Enriching the Theatre Experience

As part of its commitment to enhancing the audience experience, the Manhattan Theatre Club is offering 'Beyond the Stage' content free of charge. Additionally, it has planned special events for its younger patrons. These include post-show discussions that explore the cultural relevance of neighborhood laundry businesses, shedding light on their role in fostering community ties. Furthermore, a Valentine's Day celebration brimming with engaging activities, food, and drinks, promises to make the theatre experience even more memorable.