Malesso' Crab Festival 2023: Teen Wins Big in Hand-Caught Crab Competition

At the heart of Malesso', a vibrant and eagerly anticipated event unfolded, captivating participants and spectators alike. The Malesso' Gupot CHamoru Crab Festival, renowned for its unique crab-catching competition, saw Kaelie Paulino, a determined 15-year-old from Malojloj, emerge victorious, securing a win with an impressive haul of 28 local land crabs. The festival, which spanned three days, culminated in a flurry of excitement as a total of 116 dozen crabs were released, setting the stage for an unforgettable challenge that attracted individuals of all ages.

Competition Rules and Participants

Mayor Ernest Chargualaf, the spirited orchestrator of the event, emphasized the importance of traditional methods in the competition. "You cannot use anything. You gotta catch it by hand," he stated, highlighting the rule that not only served as a challenge but also as an integral part of the fun. This year, the competition was segmented into four distinct categories: children aged 8 to 12, teens aged 13 to 17, adults aged 18 to 54, and seniors aged 55 and above. Each participant, regardless of age, was encouraged to dive into the experience, with the promise of taking home their catch.

Highlights and First-time Participants

The festival was not just a competitive arena but also a platform for first-time attendees to immerse themselves in the local culture. Joel Davis, a 54-year-old visitor from Tumon, attended with his family, allowing his twin sons to participate. Similarly, Grace Xu, a senior citizen from Dededo, relished in the joy of catching seven crabs, planning to cook them for dinner. The event also served as a redemption for competitors like 10-year-old Katie Adzhigirey, who significantly improved her catch from the previous year, underscoring the festival's role in building community and resilience among participants.

Community Engagement and Reflection

Beyond the excitement of the competition, the festival offered moments of relaxation and appreciation for Malesso's stunning coastal scenery. Attendees like Alli Samson, a 47-year-old resident of Barrigada, found solace in the festival's ability to blend competitive spirit with the serenity of its location. The event not only challenged participants to face the pinch of the crabs but also brought together a community to celebrate tradition, perseverance, and the simple joys of life.

As the sun set on the Malesso' Gupot CHamoru Crab Festival, reflections on the day's events revealed more than just a competition. It showcased the strength of community bonds, the thrill of a challenge, and the enduring appeal of cultural traditions. The festival, through its crab-catching contest, captured the essence of communal celebration, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended and promising even more excitement in the years to come.