Malaysian Entrepreneur Buys Out Cinema for a Solo Movie Experience

In an unusual display of introverted indulgence, Malaysian entrepreneur Eriyca Baiduri Abd Rashid has drawn attention for her unique method of enjoying a movie. The founder of a well-known cosmetics brand took to TikTok to share her approach: buying out an entire cinema hall to watch a film alone. The video, shared under the username Madammu, quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from Malaysians.

Buying Solitude

The 23-second clip features an empty cinema hall, save for Madammu herself, comfortably seated at the top center with her popcorn. The video, ironically captioned “I’m an introvert! So I bought all the seats lah,” has elicited a mix of reactions from the public. Some found humor in the entrepreneur’s extravagant display, while others suggested more practical ways she could have secured a private viewing experience.

Public Reaction and Suggestions

While the majority of responses were light-hearted, some commenters pointed out that premium tickets, such as gold or platinum, offer a similar private viewing experience without the need to buy out an entire hall. These tickets, typically more expensive than regular ones, provide customers with a more luxurious and secluded viewing experience, which would have been a more conventional choice for someone seeking solitude at the cinema.

The Introvert’s Movie Experience

Still, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the lengths some individuals will go to create a comfortable environment that aligns with their personality traits. For introverts like Rashid, solitude can be a preferred mode of relaxation. Her TikTok video serves as a unique reminder of the diverse ways in which people choose to spend their leisure time, and how these choices can be influenced by their personality types.