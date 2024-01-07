en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Malaysian Entrepreneur Buys Out Cinema for a Solo Movie Experience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Malaysian Entrepreneur Buys Out Cinema for a Solo Movie Experience

In an unusual display of introverted indulgence, Malaysian entrepreneur Eriyca Baiduri Abd Rashid has drawn attention for her unique method of enjoying a movie. The founder of a well-known cosmetics brand took to TikTok to share her approach: buying out an entire cinema hall to watch a film alone. The video, shared under the username Madammu, quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from Malaysians.

Buying Solitude

The 23-second clip features an empty cinema hall, save for Madammu herself, comfortably seated at the top center with her popcorn. The video, ironically captioned “I’m an introvert! So I bought all the seats lah,” has elicited a mix of reactions from the public. Some found humor in the entrepreneur’s extravagant display, while others suggested more practical ways she could have secured a private viewing experience.

Public Reaction and Suggestions

While the majority of responses were light-hearted, some commenters pointed out that premium tickets, such as gold or platinum, offer a similar private viewing experience without the need to buy out an entire hall. These tickets, typically more expensive than regular ones, provide customers with a more luxurious and secluded viewing experience, which would have been a more conventional choice for someone seeking solitude at the cinema.

The Introvert’s Movie Experience

Still, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the lengths some individuals will go to create a comfortable environment that aligns with their personality traits. For introverts like Rashid, solitude can be a preferred mode of relaxation. Her TikTok video serves as a unique reminder of the diverse ways in which people choose to spend their leisure time, and how these choices can be influenced by their personality types.

0
Lifestyle Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
43 seconds ago
Hyndburn Council Approves New Petting Farm at New Moss Cottage
Hyndburn Council has given the green light to a planning application for a new mini-petting farm at New Moss Cottage, located on Haslingden Old Road in Oswaldtwistle. The new establishment will not only serve as a leisure destination but also as a hub for educational visits, making it a unique addition to the community. A
Hyndburn Council Approves New Petting Farm at New Moss Cottage
Elon Musk's Piggyback Moment with Son X AE A-XII Charms the Internet
4 mins ago
Elon Musk's Piggyback Moment with Son X AE A-XII Charms the Internet
Chick-fil-A Expands on Pooler Parkway with Third Outlet Amid High Demand
9 mins ago
Chick-fil-A Expands on Pooler Parkway with Third Outlet Amid High Demand
Volkan Yilmaz: The Man Behind the Destruction of Luxury Goods
47 seconds ago
Volkan Yilmaz: The Man Behind the Destruction of Luxury Goods
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
49 seconds ago
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Julianne Hough Cuts Hair In Symbolic Act of Change, Inspired by Double Rainbow
4 mins ago
Julianne Hough Cuts Hair In Symbolic Act of Change, Inspired by Double Rainbow
Latest Headlines
World News
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
43 seconds
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
49 seconds
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
4 mins
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
4 mins
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
5 mins
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
5 mins
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: From Dream to Reality at the 2024 All-Star Bowl
6 mins
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: From Dream to Reality at the 2024 All-Star Bowl
2024 All-Star Bowl: Victory for West Team under Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa's Leadership
6 mins
2024 All-Star Bowl: Victory for West Team under Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa's Leadership
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app