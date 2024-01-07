Malaysian Entrepreneur Buys Out Cinema for a Solo Movie Experience
In an unusual display of introverted indulgence, Malaysian entrepreneur Eriyca Baiduri Abd Rashid has drawn attention for her unique method of enjoying a movie. The founder of a well-known cosmetics brand took to TikTok to share her approach: buying out an entire cinema hall to watch a film alone. The video, shared under the username Madammu, quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from Malaysians.
Buying Solitude
The 23-second clip features an empty cinema hall, save for Madammu herself, comfortably seated at the top center with her popcorn. The video, ironically captioned “I’m an introvert! So I bought all the seats lah,” has elicited a mix of reactions from the public. Some found humor in the entrepreneur’s extravagant display, while others suggested more practical ways she could have secured a private viewing experience.
Public Reaction and Suggestions
While the majority of responses were light-hearted, some commenters pointed out that premium tickets, such as gold or platinum, offer a similar private viewing experience without the need to buy out an entire hall. These tickets, typically more expensive than regular ones, provide customers with a more luxurious and secluded viewing experience, which would have been a more conventional choice for someone seeking solitude at the cinema.
The Introvert’s Movie Experience
Still, the incident has sparked a broader conversation about the lengths some individuals will go to create a comfortable environment that aligns with their personality traits. For introverts like Rashid, solitude can be a preferred mode of relaxation. Her TikTok video serves as a unique reminder of the diverse ways in which people choose to spend their leisure time, and how these choices can be influenced by their personality types.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments