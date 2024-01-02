en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year

The turn of the New Year in Malaysia has seen a medley of events, from community initiatives and digital advancements to public safety concerns and personal narratives. Key events have reverberated through the nation, leaving a marked impression as the calendar flips to 2024.

Community Responsiveness and Digital Progression

In the heart of Kuala Lumpur, a team of 128 dedicated Alam Flora members worked tirelessly to clean up 3.06 tonnes of litter left in the wake of New Year’s celebrations. The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) expressed disappointment at the sight of the city streets strewn with trash. A call for the public to manage their waste responsibly underscored the event, highlighting the shared responsibility of preserving public spaces.

On a more positive note, technological advancements continue to streamline public services. Malaysians can look forward to renewing their driver’s licenses and road taxes online via MyJPJ starting from February 1, bringing convenience to the populace in the digital age.

Public Safety Incidents and Personal Narratives

However, the New Year period also saw its share of public safety incidents. Illegal races by ‘Mat Rempits’ in Klang, a shooting at a Sibu mall injuring three teenagers, and a fatal accident caused by New Year’s Eve fireworks in Port Dickson cast a shadow over the festive season.

Simultaneously, personal stories captured the nation’s attention. A Malaysian man cleaning his car with a mop, an elderly woman in Kelantan expressing readiness for an eighth marriage at 112, and a Terengganu man’s poignant divorce story following his wife’s cancer surgery, all highlighted the diversity of human experiences.

Economic Boost and Entertainment Highlights

The economy received a boost with 20,000 Malaysians entering Hatyai daily during the Christmas season, contributing RM268 million to the economy. Penang set a record with the first Indian drive-through restaurant, indicating a progressive food culture.

In the realm of entertainment, Malaysian designers and filmmakers made a splash globally. A local film, ‘Abang Adik,’ surpassed RM2 million at the Malaysian box office, while a Malaysian female team clinched gold in Dota 2 at an international competition. Famous YouTuber Sonny Side’s visit to Petaling Street and the return of the Viper Challenge to Genting Highlands added vibrancy to the entertainment scene.

As Malaysia steps confidently into 2024, these events encapsulate the nation’s resilience, progression, and diversity.

0
Asia Lifestyle Malaysia
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS

By Shivani Chauhan

Hong Kong Officials Convene to Discuss Cross-Boundary Transport Strategies

By Ebenezer Mensah

Western Firms Eye Asia's Investment Landscape Amid Growing Economic Integration

By Israel Ojoko

Global Manufacturing Sector Struggles as 2023 Ends

By Salman Akhtar

ADB and Bangladesh Government Sign $160M Deal to Boost Dhaka's Power N ...
@Asia · 43 mins
ADB and Bangladesh Government Sign $160M Deal to Boost Dhaka's Power N ...
heart comment 0
Lao Government Approves Upgrade of Nongkhang Airport: A Boost for Huaphanh Province and Laos-Vietnam Relations

By Rafia Tasleem

Lao Government Approves Upgrade of Nongkhang Airport: A Boost for Huaphanh Province and Laos-Vietnam Relations
Invesco Investment Trusts Disclose Net Asset Value Across Various Funds

By Nimrah Khatoon

Invesco Investment Trusts Disclose Net Asset Value Across Various Funds
Western Japan Earthquakes Cause Devastation as Big Bash League Heats Up

By Rizwan Shah

Western Japan Earthquakes Cause Devastation as Big Bash League Heats Up
Manipur CM Visits Wounded, Suspects Myanmar Mercenaries’ Hand in Moreh Violence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Manipur CM Visits Wounded, Suspects Myanmar Mercenaries' Hand in Moreh Violence
Latest Headlines
World News
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
19 seconds
A Reflective Start to the New Year: Mayor Yemi Mobolade's Six Months in Office
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
21 seconds
Oversold Stocks in Healthcare: A Hidden Investment Opportunity?
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
52 seconds
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
2 mins
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
2 mins
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
2 mins
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
2 mins
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app