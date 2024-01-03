en English
Fashion

Maintaining and Refreshing Winter Outerwear: Expert Advice

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
Maintaining and Refreshing Winter Outerwear: Expert Advice

As the chill of winter sets in, the care and maintenance of winter outerwear and accessories take precedence. Tess Gobeil, a seasoned leatherworker, and Steven Paul, a senior merchant at MEC, share their insights into the best practices for refreshing and protecting winter items. They emphasize that garments with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish should be re-waterproofed at the commencement of each winter season, and perhaps once more mid-season for frequently used items.

Reviving the DWR Finish

To rejuvenate the finish on a coat, it is essential to clean it according to the instructions on the care label before treating it with a specialty wash or fabric cleaner. These cleaners are designed specifically to preserve the water repellency of the outerwear. Technical outerwear may benefit from wash-in or spray-on waterproofers, while down-filled coats necessitate specific products.

Footwear Care

When it comes to footwear, the experts recommend waterproofing twice a year. They suggest using sprays for fabric and suede footwear, and mink oil paste or beeswax-based products for leather. Proper application includes cleaning the surface before applying the product, carefully reading instructions, and avoiding over-application.

Leather Goods and Safety Measures

For leather bags and jackets, conditioning is advised to maintain the softness of the leather without necessarily waterproofing it. When using aerosol products, it’s advisable to do so in a well-ventilated area or outside. Moreover, items should be allowed to dry outdoors if possible. For safety purposes, gloves, masks, aprons, and goggles are recommended.

In conclusion, with proper care and attention, winter outerwear and accessories can maintain their water repellency and overall appearance, ensuring they provide the necessary protection against the harsh winter elements.

Fashion Lifestyle Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

