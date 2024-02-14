Maggie & Rose: The Sudden Closure of the 'Soho House for Kids'

In an unexpected turn of events, Maggie & Rose, the esteemed private members club for families in west London, has temporarily closed its doors due to staffing and operational challenges. The club, often referred to as the 'Soho House for kids', provided a haven for families with its top-tier play areas, including a cinema snug, reading corner, soft play, baby space, a tree house, and a cooking school.

The Sudden Shutdown

The closure of Maggie & Rose, co-founded by the wife of one of Prince William's closest friends, has left members in a state of frustration and uncertainty. For some, the sudden closure means the cancellation of long-awaited events, such as birthday parties for their children.

Founded in 2007 by Maggie Bolger and Rose Astor, the club has been a sanctuary for families, with monthly fees starting from £210 in Kensington and £140 in Chiswick. However, despite its success, the company is now facing administration due to operational issues and mounting debt.

Administration Amidst Debt

Maggie & Rose is currently grappling with net debt exceeding £1.5 million and is six months past its deadline for filing accounts. The founders, Bolger and Astor, have not been involved in the business since 2019, and a stake was sold to a Chinese company.

The financial strain has not only affected the club but also left its members in a predicament, with some reporting difficulties in obtaining refunds for their memberships.

A Silver Lining

Despite the uncertain future of Maggie & Rose, there is a glimmer of hope for families. The pre-school nurseries operating from the same premises under a separate company, Grandir UK, remain open and continue to provide care and education for young children.

As the situation unfolds, the fate of Maggie & Rose hangs in the balance. The temporary closure has sent ripples through the west London community, leaving members to ponder what the future holds for their beloved family club.

UPDATE: February 14, 2024

