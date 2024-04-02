MAFS Harrison Boon Slams Female Co-Stars as 'Unmarryable' in Misogynistic Rant, Sparks Outrage

Harrison Boon, a notable groom from the 2023 season of Married At First Sight (MAFS), has caused a significant stir online after making derogatory comments about several female co-stars, including Abbie Chatfield and his on-screen ex-wife, Bronte Schofield. Labeling them as 'unmarryable,' Boon's posts have been widely condemned as vile and misogynistic, leading to a flurry of responses from the reality TV community and beyond.

Controversial Comments Unleashed

Boon's contentious remarks began with a series of Instagram stories where he shared screenshots of dating profiles and posts from former MAFS brides, including Bronte and Sandy Jawanda. He didn't stop there; following a post about Abbie Chatfield's recent breakup, Boon snidely commented, 'Another unmarryable.' His actions escalated when he shared a meme suggesting a 'dating danger zone' for women aged 27 to 35, implying their diminishing desirability. This brazen statement sparked immediate backlash, with many accusing Boon of promoting misogynistic views.

Community and Co-Stars React

The backlash was swift, with several former MAFS participants and a wider audience taking to social media to denounce Boon's actions. Tahnee Cook, another MAFS bride, explicitly called out his behavior as 'disgusting' and 'misogynistic.' Bronte Schofield, directly targeted by Boon's comments, responded with indignation, emphasizing that relationship status and age do not define a woman's worth. The controversy has reignited discussions about misogyny and sexism within reality TV and broader societal contexts.

Boon's Defiant Stance

Despite the widespread criticism, Boon has remained defiant, doubling down on his remarks in a subsequent Instagram Live session. He attempted to justify his comments by discussing what he perceives as the 'value' of women in the 'sexual marketplace,' a move that only fueled further outrage. His continued disparagement of his co-stars and the values