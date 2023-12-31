‘Made In Chelsea’ Stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor Host Festive Wedding

Reality TV stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor, renowned for their roles in ‘Made In Chelsea’, have recently celebrated their second wedding ceremony, a grand, festive event held at the Georgian Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire. Following their official union at Chelsea Registry Office in November, the couple decided to host a second, Christmas-themed wedding, marking a significant celebration with friends, family, and co-stars from their TV show.

A Christmas-Themed Celebration

The couple shared intimate details of their Christmas-themed wedding with Hello! Magazine, painting a picture of a perfect day. The venue, Hedsor House, was adorned in festive decorations, complete with Christmas trees, candles, white roses, and fairy lights, creating a magical atmosphere for their special day. The couple’s 12-month-old son, Beau, played the role of guest of honor, adding to the joy and warmth of the occasion. The ceremony was accompanied by classics such as Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and Sheena Easton’s ‘For Your Eyes Only’, adding a nostalgic touch to the festivities.

The Bride and Groom

Maeva, the bride, looked stunning in a Liz Martinez dress from P.S. Bridal Rental, complemented by a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. The choice of a silk and lace gown with hand-embroidered florals added a touch of elegance and sophistication. James, on the other hand, was dapper in a Diverso navy blue tuxedo, living up to the grandeur of the occasion.

The Journey to the Altar

James proposed to Maeva with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring during a trip to Rome in April last year. The couple had been together for three years before that, sharing a desire for a festive wedding and focusing on their baby before proceeding with wedding planning. The second ceremony was filmed for their E4 show, ‘Made in Chelsea’, allowing fans a glimpse into their private lives and the love they share.