en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

‘Made In Chelsea’ Stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor Host Festive Wedding

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
‘Made In Chelsea’ Stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor Host Festive Wedding

Reality TV stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor, renowned for their roles in ‘Made In Chelsea’, have recently celebrated their second wedding ceremony, a grand, festive event held at the Georgian Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire. Following their official union at Chelsea Registry Office in November, the couple decided to host a second, Christmas-themed wedding, marking a significant celebration with friends, family, and co-stars from their TV show.

A Christmas-Themed Celebration

The couple shared intimate details of their Christmas-themed wedding with Hello! Magazine, painting a picture of a perfect day. The venue, Hedsor House, was adorned in festive decorations, complete with Christmas trees, candles, white roses, and fairy lights, creating a magical atmosphere for their special day. The couple’s 12-month-old son, Beau, played the role of guest of honor, adding to the joy and warmth of the occasion. The ceremony was accompanied by classics such as Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and Sheena Easton’s ‘For Your Eyes Only’, adding a nostalgic touch to the festivities.

The Bride and Groom

Maeva, the bride, looked stunning in a Liz Martinez dress from P.S. Bridal Rental, complemented by a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. The choice of a silk and lace gown with hand-embroidered florals added a touch of elegance and sophistication. James, on the other hand, was dapper in a Diverso navy blue tuxedo, living up to the grandeur of the occasion.

The Journey to the Altar

James proposed to Maeva with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring during a trip to Rome in April last year. The couple had been together for three years before that, sharing a desire for a festive wedding and focusing on their baby before proceeding with wedding planning. The second ceremony was filmed for their E4 show, ‘Made in Chelsea’, allowing fans a glimpse into their private lives and the love they share.

0
Lifestyle
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise

By Wojciech Zylm

Jon Cryer on Marriage: Authenticity and Humor as Cornerstones

By Bijay Laxmi

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Rise of DINK Households: A Shift in Lifestyle Choices

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects ...
@Bollywood · 32 mins
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects ...
heart comment 0
Controversy Stirred Over Black Ant Garnished Cocktail in Mumbai

By Dil Bar Irshad

Controversy Stirred Over Black Ant Garnished Cocktail in Mumbai
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively

By BNN Correspondents

Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic

By Dil Bar Irshad

5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
Vintage Hangover Cure ‘Prairie Oyster’ Gains New Acclaim

By Saboor Bayat

Vintage Hangover Cure 'Prairie Oyster' Gains New Acclaim
Latest Headlines
World News
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
1 min
A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
1 min
Iran's Leader Honors General Soleimani's Legacy and Role in Resistance Front Revival
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
4 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India's New Finance Commission
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
7 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
9 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
9 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
9 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
11 mins
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
12 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
30 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
43 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
51 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app