Mac's Golden Age Gears up for First Fair of 2024 in Fenland

As the brisk winds of February sweep across Fenland, the over-60 community has a warm beacon to look forward to. Mac's Golden Age Support Group, a pillar of strength and support for seniors, is gearing up for its inaugural fair of 2024. Slated for February 16, the event will be held at the heart of the community: the Village Hall in Parson Drove.

Unfurling a Tapestry of Essential Services

With a line-up of approximately 20 service providers, the fair aims to be a comprehensive platform for the elderly seeking guidance in various facets of life. Visitors can expect to delve into a range of topics, from independent living support to financial assistance. The fair will also offer insights into free exercise classes, carer support, personal safety measures, and opportunities for learning, socializing, and volunteering.

A Legacy of Community-driven Support

The Golden Age project, the brainchild of the late Mac Cotterell, has been a beacon of hope and assistance for the senior community since its inception in 2003. Year after year, the project has hosted advisory events across the district, cultivating a sense of camaraderie and sharing crucial information with those who need it most.

More Than Just a Fair

In true Golden Age tradition, the upcoming fair promises to be more than a showcase of services. It's an invitation to a welcoming atmosphere, complete with complimentary refreshments. And, as a token of care, each attendee will receive a free canvas bag packed with winter essentials. Open to all seniors and those with senior relatives who might find the services beneficial, the fair is a testament to Mac's Golden Age project's unwavering commitment to serving the elderly.