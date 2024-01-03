en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

MacKenzie-Childs Offers Huge Discounts in ‘After Holiday Sale’

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
MacKenzie-Childs Offers Huge Discounts in ‘After Holiday Sale’

MacKenzie-Childs, the brand renowned for its meticulously hand-painted collectibles, dining sets, and kitchenware, is currently offering up to 60% off on a plethora of festive home decor items as part of their ‘After Holiday Sale.’ The sale, featuring discounts on popular items like nutcrackers, gingerbread houses, and ornaments, is turning dreams of a winter wonderland into reality.

Captivating Discounts on Popular Items

Among the various discounted items, the Greeter Snowman 2023 Snow Globe, originally priced at $68, is now available for a mere $34. This vintage snowman snow globe, decorated with snowflakes and wrapped presents around the base, is a charming piece that plays ‘Frosty The Snowman.’ Other discounted pieces include the Gingerbread Illuminated House, now priced at $599, and the Tartastic Bagpiper Nutcracker, available for $149. The latter is a hand-painted piece adorned in tartan with a ceramic tray attached, making it an ideal piece for presenting holiday treats.

More than Just a Sale

MacKenzie-Childs does not offer traditional coupons, but the brand does host sales events and promotions periodically. The ‘After Holiday Sale’ is one such event, offering customers an opportunity to purchase high-quality home decor at a fraction of the original price. The brand also occasionally offers free shipping promotions, adding to the overall value of the sale.

Loyalty Program and Email Updates

Alongside these sales, MacKenzie-Childs also operates a loyalty program, TrulyMC, which allows customers to earn points for purchases and redeem them for discounts on future orders. Customers can also sign up for the MacKenzie-Childs email list to receive updates on exclusive offers and events. RetailMeNot.com, a reputable coupon site, has a dedicated team that verifies the best MacKenzie-Childs coupons, promo codes, and deals, with the last verified offers updated on January 3rd, 2024.

0
Lifestyle
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
41 seconds ago
Billie Shepherd Shares Baby Margot's First Steps Amid Criticism for Luxury Lifestyle
Reality star Billie Shepherd, renowned for her appearances on ITVBe, recently shared a heartwarming moment with her nearly 3 million social media followers. It featured her youngest daughter, Margot, taking her first tentative steps on a beach, supported by a toy pram. Accompanied by her husband, Greg Shepherd, and their two other children, the family
Billie Shepherd Shares Baby Margot's First Steps Amid Criticism for Luxury Lifestyle
Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA's Burger Battle: Culinary Creativity Meets Charitable Contribution
4 mins ago
Sauk Rapids-Rice DECA's Burger Battle: Culinary Creativity Meets Charitable Contribution
Hit List Bags Top Spot for Best Cheeseburger in Idaho
9 mins ago
Hit List Bags Top Spot for Best Cheeseburger in Idaho
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
2 mins ago
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
Traffic Advisory Issued in Kathua Ahead of VVIP Visit: Public Urged to Plan Travel
2 mins ago
Traffic Advisory Issued in Kathua Ahead of VVIP Visit: Public Urged to Plan Travel
El Centro Calls for Mardi Gras King and Queen Nominations Ahead of Annual Parade
4 mins ago
El Centro Calls for Mardi Gras King and Queen Nominations Ahead of Annual Parade
Latest Headlines
World News
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
11 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Challenges New York Times' Credibility and Accuses Media of Dividing Nation
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
27 seconds
Snoring: Beyond the Nightly Nuisance – Unraveling Causes, Implications, and Remedies
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
35 seconds
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
47 seconds
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
1 min
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
1 min
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
1 min
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
2 mins
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
2 mins
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
25 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app