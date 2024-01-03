MacKenzie-Childs Offers Huge Discounts in ‘After Holiday Sale’

MacKenzie-Childs, the brand renowned for its meticulously hand-painted collectibles, dining sets, and kitchenware, is currently offering up to 60% off on a plethora of festive home decor items as part of their ‘After Holiday Sale.’ The sale, featuring discounts on popular items like nutcrackers, gingerbread houses, and ornaments, is turning dreams of a winter wonderland into reality.

Captivating Discounts on Popular Items

Among the various discounted items, the Greeter Snowman 2023 Snow Globe, originally priced at $68, is now available for a mere $34. This vintage snowman snow globe, decorated with snowflakes and wrapped presents around the base, is a charming piece that plays ‘Frosty The Snowman.’ Other discounted pieces include the Gingerbread Illuminated House, now priced at $599, and the Tartastic Bagpiper Nutcracker, available for $149. The latter is a hand-painted piece adorned in tartan with a ceramic tray attached, making it an ideal piece for presenting holiday treats.

More than Just a Sale

MacKenzie-Childs does not offer traditional coupons, but the brand does host sales events and promotions periodically. The ‘After Holiday Sale’ is one such event, offering customers an opportunity to purchase high-quality home decor at a fraction of the original price. The brand also occasionally offers free shipping promotions, adding to the overall value of the sale.

Loyalty Program and Email Updates

Alongside these sales, MacKenzie-Childs also operates a loyalty program, TrulyMC, which allows customers to earn points for purchases and redeem them for discounts on future orders. Customers can also sign up for the MacKenzie-Childs email list to receive updates on exclusive offers and events. RetailMeNot.com, a reputable coupon site, has a dedicated team that verifies the best MacKenzie-Childs coupons, promo codes, and deals, with the last verified offers updated on January 3rd, 2024.