Lyon's Pharmacy Celebrates 130 Years: A Testament to Community Care and Adaptation

Lyon's Pharmacy, a cornerstone of Havre de Grace's historic community, recently celebrated an impressive milestone, marking 130 years of continuous service. Owned and operated by Kunal "Kenny" Shah for the past decade, this local pharmacy has become a symbol of resilience and commitment to personalized customer care, distinguishing itself amidst a sea of national chains.

Historic Roots and Modern Adaptations

Founded in 1894 by Andrew Lincoln Lyon and Edward Zeitler, Lyon's Pharmacy has undergone several transformations, mirroring the evolving needs of its community. After a brief partnership, Lyon took the helm, eventually passing it down through generations until it reached its current owner, Shah, in 2014. Relocating to 601 Revolution St. in 2022, the pharmacy has embraced modern technology, offering an app for easy prescription management and free deliveries to local residents, a crucial service amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic's demands.

More Than Just a Pharmacy

At its core, Lyon's Pharmacy prides itself on being more than just a place to pick up medications. It's a community hub where customers are treated like family. This ethos is reflected in the stories of loyal customers like Bill Watson, who not only helped redesign the pharmacy's logo and website but also found an indispensable ally in Shah during his family's bout with COVID-19. Similarly, Glenna Zolyak, a 16-year patron, highlights the pharmacy's role as her "medical family," offering personalized care and support beyond the counter.

Standing Strong Against the Odds

In an era where big chains dominate the pharmacy landscape, Lyon's Pharmacy's sustained success is a testament to the enduring value of community-focused businesses. Shah's dedication to adapting services to meet customer needs, coupled with a deep-seated commitment to personalized care, ensures that Lyon's Pharmacy remains a cherished part of Havre de Grace's fabric. Despite the challenges, it's clear that this local pharmacy, with its rich history and forward-looking approach, is poised to serve its community for many years to come.