Luxury Living in Vaughan: A Modern Villa with Unmatched Amenities

In the heart of Vaughan, a high-tech four-plus-one-bedroom, nine-bathroom villa sits on half an acre of lush land. This property, currently on the market, promises luxury and comfort with its saltwater pool, four-car garage, driveway that fits 12 cars, movie theater, and heated flooring throughout. Conveniently located near major highways, the house is surrounded by greenery, offering a tranquil escape from the bustling city life.

Advertisment

A Blend of Modernity and Nature

The exterior of the house showcases a post and lintel entrance, hardwood soffits, and a portico roof with built-in lighting. The property's natural beauty is further accentuated by its greenery, providing a perfect balance between modern living and the serenity of nature.

Unparalleled Luxury and Comfort

Advertisment

Inside, the house features heated oak floors, a crystalline staircase, modernist furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a champagne closet. The main floor includes two offices, one of which is hidden behind a secret door in the family room. The dining area, kitchen, and sunken living space are just off the family room. The kitchen boasts leathered marble counters and a giant fridge and freezer. The living space features a two-storey feature wall, views of the grotto out back, and an open fireplace.

A Haven of Entertainment and Relaxation

The second floor houses four bedrooms, including the main bedroom with a fireplace, an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a walkout to a jumbo deck. The basement rec room includes a wet bar, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar with a bottle-finding app, a cinema with soundproof walls and movie-theatre carpet, and a palm tree garden cared for by a garden center during colder months. The backyard features a heated driveway, a saltwater pool, and a cabana with heating, air-conditioning, and a bar.

Advertisment

The current owners, who bought the villa in 2021, commissioned a sommelier from Barberian's Steak House to design and install the temperature-controlled, camera-surveilled wine cellar. This attention to detail and commitment to luxury living is evident throughout the property.

In the thriving Vaughan real estate market, this villa stands out as a testament to modern luxury and comfort. With its unique features and convenient location, it offers a lifestyle that is truly unparalleled.

Note: While this article focuses on one property, it serves as an example of the high-quality homes available in Vaughan's real estate market. For more information on homes for sale, rental listings, and the services offered by Zolo, please visit their website.