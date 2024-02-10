Luxurious Eco-Friendly Mountain Home in Truckee's Gray's Crossing Now on the Market

Nestled in the serene Gray's Crossing neighborhood of Truckee, a contemporary mountain home designed by MWA Architects and built by Mountain Life Construction is now on the market for $3.788 million. This exquisite 3,788-square-foot residence boasts high-end finishes, eco-friendly features, and a prime location.

Advertisment

Luxurious Amenities and Finishes

The modern mountain home showcases an open-plan living and dining room, which seamlessly connects to an outdoor patio featuring a 90-inch fire table. The kitchen is adorned with continuous grain black walnut cabinets and a long waterfall-edge island, making it a perfect space for entertaining. The main-level primary suite includes its own patio, dressing room, and a soaking tub for ultimate relaxation.

High-end finishes such as marble countertops, brushed gold fixtures, and stained concrete floors can be found throughout the home. With four bedrooms and en-suite bathrooms, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to provide comfort and luxury.

Advertisment

Eco-Friendly Features and Minimal Maintenance

This contemporary mountain home is not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible. Solar panels, energy-efficient foam insulation, and radiant heating and cooling throughout ensure that the home operates efficiently. The exterior maintenance is minimal, and the landscaping is designed to protect against fire.

Prime Location and Access to Amenities

Advertisment

Situated in a picturesque neighborhood and surrounded by wildlife, the home offers easy access to trails, open space, and a golf cart path. Downtown Truckee, recreational opportunities, and dining options are all within close proximity. The location provides the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience.

In a world where luxury and sustainability often seem at odds, this contemporary mountain home in Gray's Crossing stands as a testament to their harmonious coexistence. By seamlessly blending high-end amenities, eco-friendly features, and an idyllic location, this residence sets a new standard for modern living in the mountains.

As the sun sets over the Truckee landscape, casting a warm glow on the mountain home's exterior, one can't help but appreciate the thoughtful design and careful consideration that went into creating this exceptional living space. The contemporary mountain home in Gray's Crossing, designed by MWA Architects and built by Mountain Life Construction, is truly a masterpiece of modern living, offering its residents a luxurious and eco-friendly retreat in the heart of the Sierra Nevada.