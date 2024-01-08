Luxembourg Royal Family Welcomes New Prince, Anticipates Further Growth

The Luxembourg royal family is celebrating an addition to their lineage with the birth of a new prince announced on January 7, 2024. Prince Balthasar Felix Karl is the latest member of the regal family, born to Prince Felix and Princess Claire, marking their third child. Balthasar, a name carrying a royal meaning of ‘God protects the king,’ and linked to one of the three biblical kings, arrives just in time for the feast of the Epiphany, further amplifying the joyous occasion.

A Growing Royal Family

Baby Prince Balthasar tips the scale at 3,220 kg and measures 50 cm, marking a healthy birth. His arrival makes him the seventh grandchild of Grand Duke Henri and Duchess Maria Teresa, and consequently seventh in line to the Luxembourg throne. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg confirmed this joyous news, highlighting that both the mother, Princess Claire, and baby Balthasar are in perfect health.

The newborn prince is welcomed with love by his older siblings, Princess Amalia, 9, and Prince Liam, 7, who, along with their parents, signed the birth announcement, marking a heartfelt family moment.

More Exciting News

More jubilant news graces the royal family as Princess Alexandra and her husband, Nicolas Bagory, announce they are expecting their first child in the spring. The Luxembourg royal family’s lineage continues to grow as these new arrivals join the line of succession alongside their cousins. These include Princes Charles and Prince Francois, children of the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, and Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah, sons of Prince Louis and his ex-wife Tessy Antony.

The Luxembourg royal family continues to grow, marking an exciting start to 2024, as they welcome new members and anticipate future arrivals.