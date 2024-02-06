Lutterworth Scout Hut: A Collaboration for Sensory-Friendly Soundproofing

In the heart of Lutterworth, the Scout Hut, a community beacon that serves 85 children aged six to 14, and several adults, across weekly sessions, has recently experienced a transformation. The Scout Hut underwent significant soundproofing improvements, specifically designed to better support youngsters with sensory needs. This project was not a solitary endeavour but the result of a collaborative effort between the scout hut and YMD Boon, a renowned firm specializing in architecture and construction consultancy.

Collaboration for a Cause

The seed of this project was sown when the Scout Hut reached out to YMD Boon for assistance. YMD Boon, recognizing the need and the potential positive impact of such an initiative, wasted no time. The firm conducted initial surveys, and based on their findings, they pooled in the expertise of various specialists and contractors to carry out the necessary upgrades.

Goodsound, a leading acoustic solutions provider, generously donated acoustic panels for the project. Not to be outdone, Oliveti Construction, another partner in this noble cause, stepped in to install these panels. The installation, which would usually take a substantial amount of time and resources, was accomplished free of charge over a period of three days. Hireforce, an equipment rental company, also pitched in, providing the required equipment at no cost.

Impressions and Impact

Kathryn Gutridge, the group scout leader, expressed her profound gratitude to all parties involved in the soundproofing effort. She noted that the improvements have significantly reduced noise levels in the Scout Hut. This reduction, she emphasized, is greatly appreciated by both the children and the leaders, particularly those with various sensory needs. The enhanced soundproofing now allows for more group activities in the hall without the disruption of excessive noise, ultimately enriching the experience for everyone involved.

This story of community collaboration and improvement serves as a reminder of the lengths we can go to ensure inclusive and supportive environments for everyone, especially those with unique needs. And the Lutterworth Scout Hut, now a quieter and more sensory-friendly space, continues to be a nurturing ground for young minds, thanks to the collective efforts of YMD Boon, Goodsound, Oliveti Construction, and Hireforce.