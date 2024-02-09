Lunar New Year in Portland: A Cultural Extravaganza of Flavors, Music, and Unity

As the first new moon of the Lunar calendar makes its appearance, Portland is gearing up to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a vibrant lineup of events. This weekend, starting February 10, the city will be awash with colors, flavors, and sounds that celebrate not only the Chinese zodiac but also the rich tapestry of its local community.

A Symphony of Flavors and Traditions

Kolectivo sets the stage for the Lunar New Year festivities with a fundraiser that brings together the best of Portland's culinary scene. Food and drinks from beloved local establishments will be on offer, providing a taste of home for many and an introduction to new flavors for others. The event promises to be a delightful fusion of tradition and innovation, reflecting the spirit of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Portland Night Market will also join in the festivities with a special Valentine's Day edition, showcasing a diverse array of local vendors, artists, and performers. Visitors can expect a lively atmosphere filled with unique gift ideas, delectable treats, and captivating entertainment.

Harmonies of the Heart and Soul

The musical landscape of Portland will resonate with the sounds of the Lunar New Year, as local artists take to the stage to share their latest creations. Lizzie No will release her new album, 'Halfsies', offering listeners an intimate look into her world, while Yuma Abe's mini-album, 'Surprisingly Alright', will provide a soothing balm for the soul.

The Portland Art Museum will host a free LGBTQ2SIA program inspired by the exhibitions 'Africa Fashion' and 'Black Artists of Oregon'. This event aims to create a safe and inclusive space for individuals to express themselves and connect with others through art and conversation.

A Toast to the Lunar New Year

Brooklyn's favorite tea destination, Enthea, will be hosting a Lunar New Year speakteasy and plant-based potluck. This event promises to be a unique blend of festive cheer and mindful living, as guests come together to celebrate the new year and share their favorite plant-based dishes.

As the Lunar New Year celebrations sweep across Portland, the city's diverse community will come together to honor ancient traditions and forge new connections. From the symphony of flavors at Kolectivo's fundraiser to the harmonies of the heart and soul at the various musical performances, this weekend promises to be a cultural delight for all who partake in its festivities.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam, and Seollal in Korea, is a time for family gatherings, traditional food, and the sharing of wishes, images, messages, and greetings. This year, as the city of Portland welcomes the Year of the Dragon, it will do so with an inclusive spirit that embraces the richness of its diverse cultural landscape.

As the first new moon of the Lunar calendar rises, may the Year of the Dragon bring good fortune, joy, and unity to all who celebrate its arrival. Gong Xi Fa Cai!