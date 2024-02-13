Luke Lambert Unveils Sparkletown: A Dream Vineyard for Nebbiolo Wines

February 13, 2024: Dreams come true for accomplished winemaker Luke Lambert as he unveils his new vineyard, Sparkletown, in the Yea Valley near Murrindindi. Known for his exceptional nebbiolo, chardonnay, shiraz, and rosé wines, Lambert has spent the past 20 years waiting for this moment.

Advertisment

A 20-Year Dream Realized

The 1.6-hectare property, nestled in the northeast-facing slope of the valley, boasts ferric rock soil and an ideal aspect, making it the perfect home for nebbiolo vines and an olive grove. The vineyard, which sits 370 meters above sea level, promises to deliver deeper colors and better tannins in the grapes due to its higher elevation and greater diurnal shift.

The Sparkletown Nebbiolo

Advertisment

Lambert's nebbiolo wines are renowned for their dry, elegant, and pleasant characteristics. Showcasing the classic finesse and texture of Piedmont nebbiolo, his wines have garnered a loyal following among wine enthusiasts. With the establishment of Sparkletown, Lambert aims to take the nebbiolo to new heights.

The Future of Sparkletown

While the first vintage from Sparkletown is still a few years away, anticipation is building among wine lovers and industry experts alike. As Lambert embarks on this new chapter in his career, the wine world eagerly awaits the unique expressions of nebbiolo that will emerge from this enchanting vineyard.

In conclusion, Sparkletown is more than just a vineyard; it's a testament to the power of dreams and the relentless pursuit of one's passion. Luke Lambert's journey serves as an inspiration to both aspiring winemakers and enthusiasts, showcasing the beauty and potential of nebbiolo wines from the Langhe region of Italy.