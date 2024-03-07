Lucton House in Bournville Wins Top 20 West Midlands Care Home Award

Lucton House Care Home, nestled in Bournville, Birmingham, has been honored with the prestigious Top 20 Care Homes in the West Midlands award by Carehome.co.uk. This incredible recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the amazing team at Lucton House.

Award-Winning Care

The award is based on the positive reviews and feedback shared by residents, their families, and friends on Carehome.co.uk, highlighting the outstanding quality of care offered by Lucton House Care Home. Teresa Dukes, the home manager of the now award-winning care home, expressed her pride in the team's achievement. "I am incredibly proud of our team and grateful to our residents and their families for their trust and support, receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to ensure the well-being and happiness of our residents."

Transformative Impact

One of the families shared their experience, highlighting the transformative impact of Lucton House on their loved one: "I moved my dad up to Lucton House from London, and I could not believe the difference in him after just two weeks. He is happy, has put on weight, looks healthier, and has even been up dancing. The staff are all lovely, caring, and helpful. The care he receives is brilliant. Thank you, everyone, at Lucton House, for the loving care you show my dad."

Continuing Excellence

The Top 20 Care Homes award not only places Lucton House Care Home on the map as one of the premier care facilities in the West Midlands but also shines a spotlight on the exceptional care and support the dedicated team provides. Lucton House Care Home pledges to not just meet but exceed the expectations of the residents and their families, ensuring that every day for the residents is filled with joy, happiness, and fulfilment.

As the news of this award spreads, it serves as a beacon of excellence, showcasing what dedicated, compassionate care can achieve. The accolade not only reaffirms the faith of existing families and residents in Lucton House but also promises to attract new ones seeking unparalleled care for their loved ones. The team at Lucton House looks forward to continuing its legacy of providing exceptional care and making a real difference in the lives of many more families.