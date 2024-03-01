Lubbock Weekend Roundup: Dune 2 Tap Takeover, Crawfish Boil, and Fiery Wing Challenge

Another weekend dawns in Lubbock, and with it comes a plethora of events designed to shake off the workweek's stress and dive headfirst into leisure and adventure. From cinematic beer celebrations and spicy culinary contests to classic Southern cookouts, Lubbock has something for every taste this weekend.

Two Docs Brewery Celebrates Dune Part II Premiere

Two Docs Brewery is seizing the spotlight at Alamo Drafthouse this Friday, March 1st, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., marking the premiere of the highly anticipated Dune Part II. Fans of the franchise and craft beer aficionados alike will be treated to an exclusive selection of special pints, alongside themed merchandise, food, and drinks. This collaboration promises to deliver an immersive experience that blends the essence of Dune with the local flair of Lubbock's beloved brewery. Learn more about this cosmic celebration.

Indulge in a Classic Crawfish Boil at Little Woodrow's

Embracing the warmer weather, Little Woodrow's is inviting Lubbock's seafood enthusiasts to dive into a classic Crawfish Boil this Friday, starting at 4:00 p.m. This 21+ event is the perfect opportunity for adults to unwind with friends, savoring the flavors of the South while enjoying a selection of beverages. Remember, this is an adults-only affair, making it a perfect escape for those looking to enjoy a night out without the kids. Discover the details of this tasty tradition.

Test Your Limits with the Hotter Than Hell Challenge VI

For the thrill-seekers and spice lovers, Wing Shack at 5412 Slide is back with its infamous Hotter Than Hell Challenge this Saturday, March 2nd. Offering not just a test of will but a communal celebration, the event grants participants a free beer to soothe the flames. With special appearances by Chad Hasty and Renee Raven from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., and the challenge itself at 4:00 p.m., only the brave (or perhaps foolhardy) will dare to face this fiery trial. In its history, only two have conquered the challenge – could you be the third? Join the ranks of the daring.