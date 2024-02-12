Lubbock Lions Club's 72nd Annual Pancake Fest: A Charitable Feast for the Community

Tomorrow, the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center will transform into a pancake paradise as the Lubbock Lions Club hosts its 72nd annual Pancake Fest. The event, which runs from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and promises a feast of epic proportions.

A Menu Fit for a Lion

Guests can expect to indulge in more than just pancakes. The festival will feature a massive spread, including 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 80,000 sausage links, 41,000 ounces of pancake syrup, and 23,000 slices of bacon. For those with a sweet tooth, there will also be cotton candy and popcorn. But the main attraction remains the pancakes, which the Lubbock Lions Club still holds the world record for most served by a nonprofit in an eight-hour period.

A Feast of Charity

The Pancake Fest is more than just a gastronomic extravaganza; it's a crucial fundraiser for the Lubbock Lions Club, supporting various charitable endeavors. Raffle prizes will benefit organizations like the Adult Glasses Program, Children's Miracle Network, and Meals on Wheels. Tickets are reasonably priced at $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with free entry for children under 4 and first responders in uniform.

A Day of Entertainment and Community

Beyond the food, the Pancake Fest offers family-friendly entertainment, music, and an opportunity to engage with the Lubbock community. The event will feature live performances on the main stage, and guests can buy tokens to contribute to the Lions Club's charitable efforts.

As the Lubbock Lions Club prepares for another record-breaking year, the 72nd Annual Pancake Fest stands as a testament to the power of community and the enduring appeal of a good pancake. So, mark your calendars, bring your appetites, and join the Lubbock Lions Club in their mission to serve the community, one pancake at a time.

