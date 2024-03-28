Luann de Lesseps, 58, Radiates in Bikini: Credits Mediterranean Diet for Toned Figure

Luann de Lesseps, the Real Housewives Of New York City star, recently took to Instagram to flaunt her stunningly toned physique, attributing her slim figure to her adherence to the Mediterranean Diet, among other healthy lifestyle choices. On a sun-drenched Los Angeles weekend, the 58-year-old was pictured in a chic black string bikini with gold chain accents, a testament to her fitness regimen that includes skipping alcohol, intermittent fasting, and yoga. Amidst her vibrant love life, including a recent date with a 62-year-old male model, Luann continues to emphasize the importance of a balanced lifestyle for maintaining her enviable figure.