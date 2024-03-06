LSU AgCenter Calls for 2025 Get It Growing Calendar Entries; Deadline March 31

As the deadline swiftly approaches, is seeking submissions from both budding and experienced photographers for its 2025 Get It Growing calendar. Set for March 31, this opportunity allows photographers to showcase their talent while contributing to a beloved gardening resource. Project coordinator Elma Sue McCallum highlights the importance of this calendar to garden enthusiasts and encourages photographers to share their best work.

Advertisment

Submission Criteria and Rewards

Photographers aiming to have their work featured in this celebrated calendar must adhere to specific submission guidelines. High-resolution, digital images are required, and all submitted photos must be the original work of the photographer. With a limit of 25 entries per person, participants are encouraged to select their finest photographs for consideration. The selection process, led by AgCenter faculty, will result in approximately 40 photos being chosen. Twelve of these will grace the monthly pages as full-page images, one will feature on the cover, and the remainder will be interspersed throughout the calendar.

Benefits of Participation

Advertisment

Recognition and rewards await the chosen photographers. Those whose images are selected for the monthly features will receive five copies of the published calendar, along with the honor of having their names displayed alongside their photos. Contributors of other selected images will not be left out, as they will also be credited with their work and receive two copies of the calendar. This initiative not only highlights the talent within the photography community but also supports the gardening passions of individuals across the region.

Impact on the Gardening Community

The Get It Growing calendar has established itself as an essential guide for gardeners, offering inspiration and practical advice through stunning visuals. By participating, photographers contribute to a resource that enriches the gardening experience for many, bridging the gap between art and agriculture. The calendar's popularity underscores its value as both an educational tool and a source of beauty, celebrating the natural world and those who capture it.

As the submission deadline nears, the anticipation among both the gardening and photography communities builds. This collaborative effort not only showcases the beauty of gardens and landscapes but also supports the LSU AgCenter's mission to promote gardening knowledge and enthusiasm throughout the area. With each photograph submitted, the 2025 Get It Growing calendar is one step closer to becoming a reality, ready to inspire and guide gardeners for another year.