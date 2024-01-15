en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Lovehoney’s ‘Small and Mighty’ Magic Bullet Vibrator Wins Over Shoppers

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Lovehoney’s ‘Small and Mighty’ Magic Bullet Vibrator Wins Over Shoppers

The Lovehoney Magic Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator, a compact sex toy lauded for its affordability and effectiveness, is currently enjoying a surge in popularity among shoppers. This pocket-sized pleasure device, normally listed at £15, is now available for a mere £6 during a sale, making it a compelling choice for those new to such products or seeking a budget-friendly option.

Small, Mighty, and Multifunctional

The Magic Bullet’s size belies its powerful motor and versatility. Offering 10 different functions, this device allows users to customize their experience according to their preferences. Its tapered tip is designed to deliver precise stimulation, contributing to its nickname, ‘Small and Mighty’, coined by a satisfied customer. Despite its power, the bullet vibrator operates quietly, ensuring discretion.

Affordable Yet Effective

With an impressive average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 800 reviews, the Magic Bullet has secured a firm place in the hearts of its users. Customers have shared enthusiastic reviews about its performance, both alone and with a partner, and some have even purchased multiple units for convenience. Its battery-powered operation and discreet size make it an ideal travel companion.

Competitive Pricing and High-End Alternatives

In the market of bullet vibrators, the Magic Bullet’s low sale price makes it a particularly attractive option. However, for those willing to splurge for a higher-end product, the We-Vibe Tango X Bullet Vibrator is suggested as a worthy alternative. All purchases from Lovehoney, the provider of the Magic Bullet, are ensured to be delivered discreetly.

0
Lifestyle
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
16 seconds ago
Jolly Time Koated Kernels: A Century-Old Popcorn Legacy Pops On
In the heartland of Sioux City, where historic roots run deep, a mother-daughter duo, BJ McClellan and Robbie Rohlena, are keeping a century-old tradition alive. They operate the Jolly Time Koated Kernels Retail shop, a family-owned business that traces its lineage back to 1914. McClellan’s great-great-grandfather, Cloid Smith, laid the foundations of this renowned gourmet
Jolly Time Koated Kernels: A Century-Old Popcorn Legacy Pops On
Rashmika Mandanna Advocates Fitness, Shares Insight into Career
21 mins ago
Rashmika Mandanna Advocates Fitness, Shares Insight into Career
Kelantan Man Shatters Record for Most Expensive Plate of Nasi Kandar
21 mins ago
Kelantan Man Shatters Record for Most Expensive Plate of Nasi Kandar
'Kale': Akometsi Entertainment's New Year Gift to Music Lovers
51 seconds ago
'Kale': Akometsi Entertainment's New Year Gift to Music Lovers
Ultimate Taste Test 2023: A Launchpad for Promising Food Entrepreneurs in Manila
6 mins ago
Ultimate Taste Test 2023: A Launchpad for Promising Food Entrepreneurs in Manila
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
19 mins ago
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
16 seconds
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
17 seconds
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
17 seconds
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
19 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
26 seconds
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
32 seconds
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
Grayson Murray's Victorious Return at Sony Open Marks Personal and Professional Renewal
33 seconds
Grayson Murray's Victorious Return at Sony Open Marks Personal and Professional Renewal
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
36 seconds
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
J.J. McCarthy Declares for NFL Draft, Michigan's Harbaugh in Talks with Chargers
36 seconds
J.J. McCarthy Declares for NFL Draft, Michigan's Harbaugh in Talks with Chargers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app